ChannelAdvisor to Showcase Advanced E-Commerce Capabilities at 2019 SEMA Show, November 5-8

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced its ninth consecutive year participating in the SEMA Show, taking place November 5-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Through on-site demonstrations and meetings , ChannelAdvisor will share actionable insights to help automotive brands and retailers optimize their online advertising, streamline order management, improve fitment accuracy, and develop effective pricing strategies to enable sales growth across marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay Motors.

With nearly two decades of automotive e-commerce experience, ChannelAdvisor's experts will be available to field questions at booth 31223 in the Business Services section of the Upper South Hall. This year, attendees can learn how to leverage ChannelAdvisor's advanced features and technologies to help them engage consumers and meet their expectations in the competitive e-commerce landscape. Speedmaster , a global automotive seller, credits ChannelAdvisor's robust platform for its rapidly-expanding marketplace reach and SKU listings. "When you're in a situation where you're trying to grow the business, scale is the key," explained Jason Kencevski, CEO, Speedmaster. "The ChannelAdvisor solution was perfect."

A recent survey of ChannelAdvisor's automotive and powersports customers in the U.S., Europe, and Australia, showed that a majority of surveyed respondents reported improvements in their marketplace and inventory management, which saved them valuable time and enabled growth in other key areas of their businesses.

"We are thrilled to exhibit at SEMA for our ninth consecutive year," said Rod James, ChannelAdvisor Partner and Automotive Category Manager. "By actively participating in SEMA, we get the opportunity to meet with our clients, prospects, and channel partners to discuss in detail how we can help them grow their respective businesses. This year, we are excited to connect with branded manufacturers and share how ChannelAdvisor can enable them to gain more control over their online channel while building a comprehensive strategy for long-term success."

