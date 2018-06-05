ChannelAdvisor to Showcase E-Commerce Solutions at 2018 Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition

"At this year's show, we're looking forward to demonstrating our platform's new features and enhancements," says Melissa Sargeant, chief marketing officer, ChannelAdvisor. "E-commerce is constantly evolving, and staying ahead of the competition is paramount to every seller's success. ChannelAdvisor offers industry-leading solutions to help businesses directly influence their end-to-end marketing, multi-channel selling and cost-effective fulfillment motions to convert more browsers to buyers and reach more doorsteps across the globe. Our experts will be onsite to discuss ways to help retailers and brands improve their sales growth, profitability and business performance."

Attendees can visit ChannelAdvisor's booth to meet with e-commerce experts and learn about the most recent product release and features, including:

Amazon Advertising Support for first-party sellers to manage and track ads, create custom date range reports and bid automatically based on their profitability goals.

for first-party sellers to manage and track ads, create custom date range reports and bid automatically based on their profitability goals. Performance-Based Pricing that allows sellers to create dynamic product prices that are automatically adjusted based on sales performance.

that allows sellers to create dynamic product prices that are automatically adjusted based on sales performance. Profitability Reporting that offers consolidated views of critical data, including marketplace commissions, advertising fees and fulfillment expenses.

that offers consolidated views of critical data, including marketplace commissions, advertising fees and fulfillment expenses. Retail Content Management for quickly creating, mapping and updating product information to meet the requirements of various retailer partners.

for quickly creating, mapping and updating product information to meet the requirements of various retailer partners. Shipping Management Suite , which enables streamlined connectivity to UPS, FedEx, USPS via Pitney Bowes, and Amazon Seller Fulfilled Prime.

, which enables streamlined connectivity to UPS, FedEx, USPS via Pitney Bowes, and Amazon Seller Fulfilled Prime. First-Party Order Support to simplify management of wholesale and drop-ship orders when selling on retail sites, including Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair and Overstock.

In addition, attendees can participate in virtual demonstrations and talk with product specialists about ChannelAdvisor's marketplace integration with Google Shopping Actions. They'll learn how to take advantage of this important transaction platform and list, manage, promote and sell their products across Google's surfaces with the help of ChannelAdvisor's expertise and service.

As a key exhibitor, ChannelAdvisor is participating in IRCE's "Win the Wheels Booth Tour." Attendees can visit the booth to collect a sticker, which is required for their chance to win a new car given away by IRCE. Featured at ChannelAdvisor's booth will also be fresh-baked cookies as well as a chance to win a Google Home.

For more information about ChannelAdvisor, visit our blog, follow us on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor, like us on Facebook and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped retailers and brands worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Yakopec

ashley.yakopec@channeladvisor.com

919-249-9848

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/channeladvisor-to-showcase-e-commerce-solutions-at-2018-internet-retailer-conference--exhibition-300659166.html

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Related Links

http://www.channeladvisor.com

