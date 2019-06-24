ChannelAdvisor to Showcase E-Commerce Solutions at 2019 Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, will showcase its advanced features and technologies at the Internet Retailer Conference & Exhibition (IRCE), June 25 - 27 at McCormick Place South in Chicago, booth #1925.

ChannelAdvisor's robust platform helps brands and retailers reach consumers at every stage of the buyer journey across global marketplaces, search engines, shopping sites, social media platforms, and more. The platform helps ensure that consumers see the right offer at the right price wherever they might be looking to discover, research, or buy products and enables brands and retailers to deliver on fulfillment promises.

"This is an exciting time in e-commerce and IRCE is the perfect venue for sellers scouting a proven, comprehensive solution to help them stay competitive," said Mike Shapaker, ChannelAdvisor chief marketing officer. "ChannelAdvisor has a breadth of product to help brands and retailers achieve greater visibility, reach new consumers across emerging marketplaces, and deliver on their product promise through faster and efficient fulfillment. Our team of experts is eager to share their industry insight, and offer real solutions to the business challenges facing sellers as e-commerce continues to grow."

Attendees can visit ChannelAdvisor's booth to meet with e-commerce experts and learn about the most recent product releases and features, including:

Product Feed Management: Whether delivering product content to shopping engines, ad networks, review sites, or custom destinations, brands and retailers can save time and resources using ChannelAdvisor's rich set of content transformation and feed management tools.

Amazon Pricing Console: In a single, streamlined interface, Amazon sellers can gain insights into price trends, buy box performance, competition, and more. The console enables sellers to assess the competitive landscape, make quick decisions, and take immediate action using a number of repricing techniques individually or in combination, including algorithmic repricing, rules-based and/or velocity-based repricing.

ChannelAdvisor Fulfillment Services: With a reliable and consistent connection to distributors or third-party logistics providers, brands and retailers remain ready for more sales and competitive shipping. ChannelAdvisor customers can route orders to the most cost-efficient distributor, compare costs across suppliers, and keep inventory in sync.

Additionally, Alison Held, Product Manager for Marketplaces at ChannelAdvisor, will lead an informative discussion entitled "Mastering Margins on Marketplaces" on June 27 at 1:15 p.m in Room S100A. Sellers will learn practical ways to maximize margins while pushing the limits of buyer expectations in the fiercely competitive e-commerce landscape. The presentation will include the added benefit of the seller's perspective as SIM Supply, a ChannelAdvisor customer excelling on multiple marketplaces, will join the discussion.

As a key exhibitor, ChannelAdvisor is participating in IRCE's "Win the Wheels Booth Tour." Attendees can visit the booth to collect a sticker, which is required to participate in IRCE's car giveaway. Visitors can enjoy fresh-baked cookies and enter their name at the ChannelAdvisor booth for the chance to win a $400 VISA gift card.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers transform the way they connect to the empowered consumer through marketing, selling, and fulfillment capabilities. Thousands of customers globally depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

