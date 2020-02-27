ChannelAdvisor VP and General Counsel, Diana Allen Named C-Suite Award Winner

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, is pleased to announce that the Triangle Business Journal has named Diana Allen, Vice President and General Counsel at ChannelAdvisor, a recipient of a 2020 C-Suite Award. The annual recognition honors 18 exceptional executive leaders in the Research Triangle who have made significant contributions to their respective industries and the community. Allen will be among this year's awardees honored at an awards dinner on Thursday, April 23 at The Pavilion at the Angus Barn in Raleigh.

Diana Allen leads ChannelAdvisor's worldwide legal functions, including regulatory compliance, commercial affairs, litigation, and intellectual property management. Previously, she served as associate general counsel, assistant secretary and compliance director for Cree, Inc. Allen received her Bachelor of Arts degree with high honors from Columbia College and a Juris Doctor with high honors from Duke University School of Law, where she received the Order of the Coif.

"I can't think of a more deserving recipient of this award than Diana. She has been a pillar of integrity for ChannelAdvisor over the years, and is also incredibly collaborative with the entire team," said David Spitz, CEO at ChannelAdvisor. "Her impeccable work ethic, willingness to pitch in whenever needed, and deep devotion to the wellbeing of the company make her more than our general counsel -- she is truly a partner for me, our executive team, and our board. It's an honor to be her colleague."

Allen is one of three women leaders serving on ChannelAdvisor's executive management team, allowing her to work collaboratively with the company's Board of Directors and senior leadership. Integrity is paramount in her ongoing efforts to ensure ChannelAdvisor maintains full global legal compliance in the rapidly evolving e-commerce industry.

As a volunteer on the Board of OnBoardNC , Allen is committed to mentoring and training women leaders to serve on corporate boards. Additionally, she serves as a Director of the Association of Corporate Counsel Research Triangle Chapter. As the Chair of the Program Committee, Allen is responsible for planning activities to educate local counsel professionals on topics such as crisis management, cybersecurity, compliance, and intellectual property strategies. As a securities law instructor, Allen generously shares her professional experiences and expertise with law students at North Carolina Central University and Elon University who are interested in learning about becoming in-house counsel.

"It is a great honor to be recognized for my professional and volunteer service," said Diana Allen, Vice President and General Counsel at ChannelAdvisor. "I have the privilege of working with a dynamic, forward-thinking team of leaders at ChannelAdvisor, including our CEO, Board of Directors, executives and legal team. I am continually inspired by their passion to fulfill our mission 'To Connect and Optimize the World's Commerce' while ensuring full global legal compliance. I am very proud to serve with a company that is a leader in promoting and supporting women as executives and directors."

In addition to her recent recognition, Diana was a recipient of the Triangle Business Journal's Women in Business Award in 2015.

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog , follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor , like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn .

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:

Tamara Gibbs

tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com

919-249-9798

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation

Related Links

https://www.channeladvisor.com

