ChannelEngine Highlights Amazon's AI Assistant Reaching 250 Million Shoppers Ahead of Prime Day 2026

New insights from Amazon, Jungle Scout, and ChannelEngine reveal how AI-powered discovery is changing what it takes to succeed on Prime Day 2026.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon confirmed that Prime Day 2026 will run June 23–26, leaving sellers three weeks to prepare for one of the year's biggest revenue opportunities.

Prime Day 2025 generated an estimated $24.1 billion in U.S. online spending, up 30% year-over-year and the largest Prime Day on record. According to experts from Amazon, Jungle Scout, and ChannelEngine, sellers who have not adapted to AI-powered search are heading into Prime Day at a structural disadvantage. More than 250 million shoppers have used Amazon's AI shopping assistant, and it is now a primary driver of product discovery on the platform.

With only three weeks until this year's event, the margin for error is smaller than it has ever been.

Unlike traditional keyword search, Rufus, now integrated into Alexa, evaluates product content, images, reviews, and attributes to generate recommendations through conversational queries. Sellers optimized for the old search model may not surface at all under the new one.

"Rufus needs time to index your content before the traffic starts hitting," said Jason Rubenstein, Senior Partner Development Manager at Amazon. "The sellers who start six to eight weeks early consistently outperform those making last-minute listing changes. Rufus is optimized toward a conversation with a shopper, not a list of keywords."

According to Jungle Scout, search behavior, conversion patterns, and category competition continue to shift across Amazon. Sellers who wait until the final weeks to optimize listings or activate campaigns risk missing the indexing window entirely, and there is no catching up once Prime Day traffic is live.

The good news: sellers who move now still have time to compete.

"Prime Day isn't won on Prime Day; it's won in the weeks leading up to it," said Matt Tomaszewski, Head of North American Partnerships at ChannelEngine. "The brands that invest early in content, inventory, and operational readiness will be best positioned when shoppers are ready to buy. But visibility, inventory, pricing, advertising, and operations all have to work together. Shoppers can only buy products they can find."

Experts identified five priorities for sellers ahead of Prime Day 2026:

Visibility: Optimize listings, A+ content, and reviews for both keyword search and Rufus indexing. Audit listings ahead of Prime Day to identify suppressed products, missing attributes, or content issues that could limit visibility when traffic spikes.

Optimize listings, A+ content, and reviews for both keyword search and Rufus indexing. Audit listings ahead of Prime Day to identify suppressed products, missing attributes, or content issues that could limit visibility when traffic spikes. Inventory Planning: Build flexibility into forecasting and fulfillment to avoid stockouts during demand spikes. Ensure both FBA inventory and backup fulfillment options are positioned and ready well before the event begins

Build flexibility into forecasting and fulfillment to avoid stockouts during demand spikes. Ensure both FBA inventory and backup fulfillment options are positioned and ready well before the event begins Pricing: Focus on profitable promotions rather than blanket discounting across every SKU. Identify which products can absorb a discount and still drive margin, and which ones shouldn't be promoted at all. Review deal eligibility early and confirm all Prime Day promotions remain approved and compliant with Amazon's updated pricing requirements.

Focus on profitable promotions rather than blanket discounting across every SKU. Identify which products can absorb a discount and still drive margin, and which ones shouldn't be promoted at all. Review deal eligibility early and confirm all Prime Day promotions remain approved and compliant with Amazon's updated pricing requirements. Advertising: Align ad spend with promotional activity and have campaigns live well before Prime Day. Campaigns need time to optimize, and bidding wars on the day itself are expensive.

Align ad spend with promotional activity and have campaigns live well before Prime Day. Campaigns need time to optimize, and bidding wars on the day itself are expensive. Operations: Automate inventory, pricing, and order management to reduce manual risk during peak periods.

Additional Prime Day 2026 insights from Amazon, Jungle Scout, and ChannelEngine can be found at https://eu1.hubs.ly/H0vSnPy0

About ChannelEngine

ChannelEngine is a marketplace integration platform that connects brands and retailers to more than 1,300 global marketplaces, social commerce platforms, and agentic commerce channels. ChannelEngine is trusted by Samsung, Salomon, Jockey, Unilever, LG Electronics, Clarks, and Nestlé. Learn more at channelengine.com.

Media Contact Ronjini Joshua | 949-295-9779 | [email protected]

SOURCE ChannelEngine