ChannelEngine to Accelerate $7.4 Trillion in Global Ecommerce Volume by 2025 with Adobe Commerce

LEIDEN, Netherlands, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelEngine is proud to announce it has joined the Adobe Technology Partner Program. As part of this, ChannelEngine will offer an extension with Adobe Commerce so merchants can sell to more than 700+ marketplaces globally, dramatically scaling their existing revenue opportunities while also enabling them to instantly enter new international markets.

Ecommerce sales hit $4.9 trillion in 2021, and are expected to soar to $7.4 trillion by 2025. Morgan Stanley predicts that U.S. ecommerce could reach 31% of sales by 2026, up from 23% in 2022 , and parts of Southeast Asia and Latin America could grow 17% and 20%, respectively, over the next five years compounding annually. By combining ChannelEngine and Adobe's strengths, ChannelEngine is taking a major step forward in accelerating this trend by expanding access to the e-commerce market at a time when the global economy needs new drivers of growth.

"We are delighted to be an Adobe Partner, and help drive innovation and excellence in ecommerce," said Jorrit Steinz, CEO of ChannelEngine. "By combining our expertise and technology, ChannelEngine can provide a solution that delivers tangible value to our shared customers. Our partnership will enable businesses to seamlessly launch their products across a diversified landscape of channels and markets."

By joining the Adobe Technology Partner Program, ChannelEngine will be an official Adobe partner that merchants can leverage to grow their commerce business with ChannelEngine's integrations to global marketplace giants like Walmart, Amazon, eBay, Zalando, and many more. This includes being able to integrate and share data seamlessly between ChannelEngine and Adobe Commerce, increasing efficiency and accuracy.

"We are excited to have ChannelEngine join the Adobe Technology Partner Program," said Jason Knell, Senior Director, Commerce Services GTM & Content Partnerships, Adobe. "We look forward to helping our joint customers succeed with the competitive edge needed in the current ecommerce landscape."

By combining their strengths, ChannelEngine is taking a major step forward in the ecommerce space, where marketplaces currently account for 55% of global online spending .

To learn more about this exciting partnership and how it can benefit global businesses, please visit https://www.channelengine.com/en/all-integrations/magento-2.

About ChannelEngine:

ChannelEngine's story began in 2013 when we saw an opportunity to connect ecommerce businesses with global marketplaces. Our 15+ years of experience helped us build the most complete marketplace integrator and now we facilitate the sale of over 11 million products from 8,100 brands on 700+ sales channels. By integrating with multiple marketplaces and ecommerce platforms, retailers and brands can sell their products to millions of consumers worldwide, boosting online visibility and increasing revenue.

ChannelEngine is headquartered in Leiden, The Netherlands, and has offices in Munich, Dubai, Singapore, Melbourne, New York, and Toronto. Our clients include Sonos, Chicco, Brabantia, Safavieh, McGregor, and many others.

