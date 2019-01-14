Channeling Powerful Partnerships: SMR Welcomes Information Security Veteran to Lead Sales Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMR, a disruptor in e-waste reclamation and recycling, has hired Kevin Farmer as Director of Marketing & Sales. Farmer is an accomplished leader in the IT industry with 15 years of experience managing sales teams, including over 7 in the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) space. He will oversee direct sales and channel development to help SMR grow its ITAD and recycling services. Farmer previously served as Sr. Director of North American Sales at ERI, doubling his sales team's book of business in 3 short years. Prior to ERI, Farmer led sales teams for industry leaders such as Iron Mountain, directing sales initiatives for data management services—including cloud storage, data center colocation, restoration/migration, ITAD, and off-site tape vaulting.

"We're thrilled to add a strategic leader like Kevin. His values align with SMR's, and his passion for our industry and excitement to execute our vision burns bright," said Shelly Li, CEO at SMR. "The ITAD and electronics recycling space is reaching a tipping point, where pushing volume through the doors and processing that volume out is not the benchmark for success. Thinking differently, inventing and re-inventing your value-added solution for our Partners, and making the milestones of that mission as transparent as possible… that's what SMR is all about. We're confident Kevin is the right individual to take our unique philosophy (and corresponding technologies, supply chain, and processing footprint) to the rapidly evolving end-of-life IT asset market."

Headquartered near Charlotte, North Carolina, SMR's mission is to transform yesterday's technology into the supply chain of tomorrow. The company supports end-to-end retirement of IT assets necessary for data storage, desktop computing, and a mobile workforce. We perform services globally for some of the largest, most scrutinized, data security conscious companies in the world. Our transparent, technology-driven strategies provide structure for stringent data destruction processes, the highest standards of secure transport and chain-of-custody documentation, and finally, streamlined operations driving value-added sustainability.

Contact:

Juanita Norman

704-873-8878

juanita.norman@smartmetalsrecycling.com

SOURCE SMR

