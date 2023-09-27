Channellock, Inc. Releases New Professional Locking Pliers

News provided by

Channellock, Inc.

27 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Channellock, Inc. introduces new Professional Locking Pliers to meet the needs of trades professionals.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the needs of hardworking trades professionals, Channellock, Inc. is proud to release its all-new CHANNELLOCK® Professional Locking Pliers.

"Since 1886, trades professionals have come to rely on the CHANNELLOCK® brand for superior quality and value," said Ryan DeArment, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Channellock, Inc. "Our Professional Locking Pliers are the newest addition to our ever-growing catalog of Pro-inspired products." 

Continue Reading

CHANNELLOCK® Professional Locking Pliers are available in 13 different types and sizes, including:

  • 101-10 10" Straight Jaw Locking Pliers
  • 101-7 7" Straight Jaw Locking Pliers
  • 102-10 10" Curved Jaw With Cutter Locking Pliers
  • 102-5 5" Curved Jaw With Cutter Locking Pliers
  • 102-7 7" Curved Jaw With Cutter Locking Pliers
  • 103-6 6" Long Nose Locking Pliers
  • 103-10 10" Long Nose Locking Pliers
  • 104-10 10" Large Jaw Locking Pliers
  • 106-12 12" Locking C-Clamp w/o Swivel Pads
  • 106-6 6" Locking C-Clamp w/o Swivel Pads
  • 107-12 12" Locking C-Clamp With Swivel Pads
  • 107-6 6" Locking C-Clamp With Swivel Pads
  • 108-8 8" Locking Sheet Metal Tool

All CHANNELLOCK® Professional Locking Pliers feature forged steel jaws for maximum strength and durability; an epoxy resin coating for ultimate rust and spatter resistance; a one-handed extended-release lever to prevent finger pinch and allow for one-handed use when clamping or gripping fasteners and round or flat stock; and high-performance handles for maximum grip and comfort.

CHANNELLOCK® Professional Locking Pliers are made in Spain to the same demanding specifications as the company's U.S.A.-made tools. According to Channellock, Inc.'s President and COO, Jon DeArment, "While our ultimate goal is to source our entire catalog domestically, that's not always possible. In those rare cases where we can't produce a tool domestically at the price and quality our customers have come to expect, our last resort is to source it from our international partners only after ensuring that it's held to the same ethical and rigorous quality standards as our USA-made tools."

For more information about CHANNELLOCK® Professional Locking Pliers, visit: https://channellock.com/locking-pliers/

About Channellock, Inc.
Channellock, Inc. is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, including its iconic, American-made CHANNELLOCK® Tongue & Groove Pliers. Founded by George B. DeArment in 1886, the Meadville, P.A.-based company is now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation. Learn more about CHANNELLOCK® at www.channellock.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

SOURCE Channellock, Inc.

Also from this source

Channellock, Inc. Adds New American-Made Products to Its Catalog

CHANNELLOCK® to Serve as Official Sponsor of SkillsUSA TECHSPO 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.