CHANNELLOCK® introduces New Pliers Made In The USA

CHANNELLOCK ® is adding SpeedGrip™ pliers in 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch sizes to its family of more than 75 different sizes and types of pliers and hand tools. This line of Tongue & Groove Pliers is made from 100% forged high carbon U.S. steel for ultimate strength and is specially coated for rust prevention. In addition, SpeedGrip™ has:

A fast and easy push-button adjustment that locks securely into undercut channels

Strong, laser heat-treated crosshatch teeth, which grip 2.5 times better than classic CHANNELLOCK ® 90-degree teeth

90-degree teeth A solid alloy steel fastener that is strong and dependable

A SAFE-T-STOP® feature that prevents finger pinch

A reaming feature for easily deburring pipe

CHANNELLOCK BLUE® molded non-slip comfort grips, designed for ultimate comfort and control to ease hand fatigue

"We designed our new line of SpeedGrip ™ Pliers to give both pros and DIYers several quality options in their toolbox that add to their ability to get the job done right," said Ryan DeArment, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Channellock, Inc.

CHANNELLOCK® is also proud to introduce its new 968 Forged Wire Stripper, a tool that customers have been asking for. The 968 Forged Wire Stripper combines the precision of needle nose pliers and the strength and durability of forged pliers with the functionality of a wire stripper. This specialty tool:

Strips 10–20 AWG solid and stranded wire

Has screw shears that are precision-machined to prevent damage to threads when cutting 6–32 and 8–32 machine screws

Has a curved shear that is uniquely shaped to contain material during handling

Features CHANNELLOCK ® XLT™ Xtreme Leverage Technology, requiring considerably less force to cut than traditional high leverage designs and reducing hand fatigue

XLT™ Xtreme Leverage Technology, requiring considerably less force to cut than traditional high leverage designs and reducing hand fatigue A reaming head to deburr, clean and flare up to 1-inch conduit with the versatility and strength of a forged reaming head with precision-machined grooves

A spring-loaded handle for easy, one-handed operation

A lock for safe storage

CHANNELLOCK BLUE® Comfort Grips

"The 968 stands out from other wire cutters as the ultimate multi-tasking tool," DeArment added. "When you combine the tool's XLTTM joint technology with its refined wire shear and channeled reaming nose, you've got a tool that not only cuts like butter but is incredibly durable."

For more information about where to purchase the entire CHANNELLOCK® family of products, visit https://www.channellock.com .

About Channellock, Inc.

Channellock, Inc. is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, including iconic, American-made CHANNELLOCK® Tongue & Groove Pliers, which can be found in quality retailers around the world. Founded by George B. DeArment in 1886, the Meadville, Pennsylvania-based company is now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation. For more information on CHANNELLOCK® products, the company's rich history, sales contacts and current news, visit www.channellock.com . To stay connected with Channellock, Inc., like us on Facebook or follow CHANNELLOCK® on Instagram .

SOURCE Channellock, Inc.