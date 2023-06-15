CHANNELLOCK® to Serve as Official Sponsor of SkillsUSA TECHSPO 2023

 Channellock, Inc. is proud to be an official sponsor of this year's SkillsUSA TECHSPO Trade Show in Atlanta, GA.

ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Channellock, Inc. is proud to announce it will be an Official 2023 Sponsor of this year's SkillsUSA TECHSPO Trade Show, the largest gathering of America's future skilled workforce. Channellock's TECHSPO sponsorship and donation of CHANNELLOCK® tools are part of its continued effort to develop a skilled domestic workforce and close the national skills gap.

"We are excited to once again sponsor the SkillsUSA TECHSPO Trade Show as part of our ongoing efforts to encourage young people to take an interest in the skilled trades," said Ryan DeArment, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Channellock. "SkillsUSA's mission to provide career and technical-based education opportunities is directly aligned with our company's goal of encouraging workforce development and closing our nation's skills gap."

During TECHSPO, participants will have the opportunity to engage directly with leaders in industry and education, as well as compete in various trade, technical, and leadership fields. CHANNELLOCK® will have an exhibit at Booth 114 in the Georgia World Congress Center, where they will host games and tool demos for students. The company will also give away a number of its tools to contest winners and attendees.

"Our participation with SkillsUSA is part of a greater effort to encourage interest in the trades at a young age and give young people the information and resources they need to excel at their chosen career," said DeArment. "Initiatives like Trade School Trade-Up and Trades 101 are other ways we support the trades by helping prospective students find trade schools and improving existing trade school programs."

Learn more about Channellock's commitment to the trades, including their Trade School Trade-Up and Trades 101 initiatives, as well as their partnership with SkillsUSA, by visiting the company's Trades 101 page.

About Channellock, Inc.
Channellock, Inc. is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, including its iconic, American-made CHANNELLOCK® Tongue & Groove Pliers. Founded by George B. DeArment in 1886, the Meadville, P.A.-based company is now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation. Learn more about CHANNELLOCK® at www.channellock.com, and follow us on Instagram,  Facebook, and TikTok.

