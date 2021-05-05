Channeltivity and Gorilla Corporation Announce Partnership

"The partnership opens significant new opportunities within the PRM space." Tweet this

"We are proud and excited to be partnering with Channeltivity. The partnership opens significant new opportunities within the PRM space," says John Hones, Chief Executive Officer at Gorilla Corporation. "The outcome will lead to an enhanced level of support for growing technology vendors using Channeltivity and HubSpot in EMEA. I am very excited to see the synergy that will come from this new, complementary partnership."

About Channeltivity

Channeltivity is the Partner Relationship Management solution for high-growth technology companies. With Channeltivity, channel programs build stronger relationships, optimize partner productivity, and accelerate new sales. Channeltivity is easy to use, fast to set up and connects to top CRM solutions, including Salesforce and HubSpot. To find out why 40,000+ channel sales professionals around the globe depend on Channeltivity, visit www.channeltivity.com

About Gorilla Corporation

Gorilla Corporation is a leading provider of vendor partner marketing technologies and services for the IT channel. Gorilla enables next-generation partnering and helps technology vendors build broad channel ecosystems and partner programs and ensure scalable revenue growth. Gorilla's headquarters are located in San Francisco, USA, with local offices in Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. To learn more about Gorilla Corporation, visit www.gorillaict.com

