Channeltivity Announces Channel Champions Series

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Channeltivity, a global leader in Partner Relationship Management (PRM) software solutions, today announced their Channel Champion interview series, designed to highlight high achieving channel professionals within the technology industry.

"With over 30,000+ channel professionals in the Channeltivity ecosystem, we have the pleasure of working with a wide variety of impressive individuals in the space. We want to highlight the champions that stand out. These professionals know what it takes to build thriving relationships with their partners and are growing their channel in exciting ways," said Jason Jacobs, CEO of Channeltivity. "In addition to giving them well deserved recognition for the work they do, we believe others in the channel will benefit from their depth of knowledge and range of insights."

The international group of Channel Managers being featured work in the US and Europe, and range in expertise from marketing, sales, consulting, as well as the distribution side of channel. The program is launching with a selection of videos, podcasts and written interviews from these Champions, with more being released throughout the year.

At the end of the year Channeltivity will announce the recipient of their first annual Channel Champions Award, given to the professional that's demonstrated a combination of channel expertise, passion and success.

Visit https://www.channeltivity.com/channel-champions/ to hear how our Channel Champions have built, and continue to grow, their thriving programs.

