ChannelWorks Announces Launch of ChannelView Platform for Partners and Customers

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelWorks, North America's premiere channel-only IT asset lifecycle provider, is pleased to announce the launch of their ChannelView platform, a proprietary platform purpose-built for channel partners and their end users. This new platform was developed as part of ChannelWorks' continued commitment to help partners increase their recurring revenue opportunities by offering a more holistic view into customers' data centers and providing end users with more control over the lifecycle of their IT assets.

ChannelView makes managing assets and maintenance contracts simple by organizing all data center-related information in one, comprehensive place. It provides partners insight into the renewal cycles of each customer, allowing them to view assets that are approaching EOSL and offer recommendations to the customer. Additionally, it gives partners the ability to view all customer contracts, whether that contract was issued by the partner, an OEM, VAR, or reseller, as well as offering whitelabeled MaaS (Marketing as a Service) and business development support.

For the end user, the platform provides valuable insight into all maintenance contracts and assets within their estate, allowing them to submit support tickets and view assets approaching EOSL. ChannelView affords end users complete control of their assets by offering options to upgrade, extend the life, or dispose of each asset, which saves time, money, and frustration.

"ChannelView was built to drive value to both channel partners and the end user," said ChannelWorks CEO, Scott Luce. "We designed this platform to help organize and simplify maintenance contracts and ITAD for entire data centers. This tool will help give partners more control over their customer accounts and help them uncover cross-sell and up-sell opportunities to increase their recurring revenue. For end users, managing their IT assets has never been easier."

ChannelWorks partners have already begun to experience the unique benefits of the ChannelView Platform. "What sets ChannelView apart from other portals is the visibility it allows my Velocity team members and customers. It helps us manage the maintenance contract renewal process, reminds the sales team of critical events and is highly valuable in the recommendations it provides." says Jet Baker, CEO of Velocity Tech Solutions. "For Velocity customers, ChannelView provides visibility and helps them manage the entire lifecycle of their assets, from purchase to disposition. ChannelView has truly streamlined the way we do business."

ChannelWorks provides complete IT asset lifecycle support, exclusively serving the IT channel. Delivering everything from IT hardware, customized maintenance support, and ITAD, ChannelWorks supports partners and their end users by providing high-quality, alternative IT lifecycle solutions at considerable cost savings.

