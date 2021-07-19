Channing Capital Management Launches Its First Mutual Fund

Founded in 2003, Channing has built a solid 16-year track record for its flagship small-cap strategy within the institutional marketplace. The firm, which is based in Chicago, Illinois, currently manages over $3.4 billion in total assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Adds Channing's Founder, Co-CEO, Rodney Herenton: "The mutual fund provides both institutional and retail investors access to Channing's small-cap strategy, enabling us to further diversify our distribution and channel mix. Furthermore, the mutual fund helps to strengthen our brand awareness and identification in the marketplace, something I'm very excited about as we continue to expand our product offerings and scale our business as a boutique investment firm."

With approximately $2.2 billion in assets in the small-cap strategy, Channing is looking to further expand its client base among corporations, foundations, and endowments, as well as sub-advisory and platform opportunities. Adds Channing's Founder, Co-CEO, and CIO, Wendell Mackey: "The launch of our mutual fund allows us to bring our time tested, small company, distinctive, intrinsic value approach to a broader marketplace. We look forward to our mutual fund serving our clients, and prospective clients for their various channel needs."

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors may obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling 833-565-1919. Distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA). Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC is not affiliated with Channing Capital Management, LLC.

Important Risk Information

Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Given the significant differences between separately managed accounts and mutual funds, investors should consider the differences in expenses, tax implications, and the overall objectives between separately managed accounts and mutual funds before investing. SmallCap investing involves greater risk not associated with investing in more established companies, such as greater price volatility, business risk, less liquidity and increased competitive threat. Value investing involves the risk that an investment made in undervalued securities may not appreciate in value as anticipated or remain undervalued for long periods of time.

