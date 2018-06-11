Channing Tatum to Sign Bottles of Born and Bred Vodka at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Hummelstown

Channing Tatum began his acting career in 2004 and has starred in and produced several franchises including the "Jump Street" and "Magic Mike" films. Other starring roles include "Foxcatcher," "Hail Caesar!," "Hateful 8," and "The Vow," among others. He has also ventured into other businesses, producing and co-directing Magic Mike Live at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas and creating Born and Bred Vodka in a partnership with the Grand Teton Distillery.

Born and Bred Vodka ($24.99, code 49159) is made from Idaho potatoes and glacial water from the Grand Teton Mountains. Distilled 20 times, every small batch is hand-crafted and charcoal-filtered for a smooth taste.

Channing Tatum will sign up to six pre-purchased bottles of Born and Bred Vodka per person; no other items will be autographed. Every person in line must have at least one bottle of Born and Bred Vodka purchased at the Hummelstown Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection on Wednesday, June 27. No one under 21 years of age may participate in this bottle signing. Attendees may not bring large bags, purses or backpacks to the event.

WHAT: Channing Tatum to sign pre-purchased bottles of Born and Bred Vodka

WHEN: 6:00 PM, Wednesday, June 27, 2018

WHERE: Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection, Hershey Square Shopping Center, 1158 Mae St., Hummelstown, PA 17036

MEDIA CONTACT: Shawn M. Kelly, 717.783.8864 or 717.303.8522

EDITOR'S NOTE: Credentialed media and photographers interested in covering this event MUST contact Shawn Kelly by noon on Tuesday, June 26. Media access will be limited to pre-approved journalists and photographers only.

