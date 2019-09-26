Chantel Grant of GM Law Wants You to Know Your Rights: Hounded by Debt Collectors?

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chantel Grant, a prominent consumer debt attorney, has important information for anyone who's been badgered by a debt collector, and it all amounts to one thing: Harassment by debt collectors is against the law.

"Consumers have greater control than they generally know over harassment by debt collectors and threats of lawsuits. Laws exist specifically to protect consumers who are in debt," said Grant, whose GM Law is a national firm specializing in consumer debt issues.



Namely, the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act exists solely to prevent harassment against consumers.



Enacted by Congress 42 years ago, on Sept. 20, 1977, The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act establishes legal protection from abusive debt collection practices. Congress passed the law to combat these widespread practices.

"There is abundant evidence of the use of abusive, deceptive and unfair debt collection practices by many debt collectors," reads the first finding of the act, which is posted on the Federal Trade Commission website, at ftc.gov. Other findings include the acknowledgements that previous existing laws protecting debtors from harassment were inadequate and that non-abusive collection methods were available.

Included in the act are laundry lists of legally prohibited and legally required conduct by creditors seeking consumer debt payments.



For example, prohibited conduct includes contact directly to the consumer after a lawyer has been retained to help with their debt, unlimited phone contact, contact before 8:00 AM or after 9:00 PM, threatening the consumer, contact to anyone besides the debtor and their cosigners, any contact other than a lawsuit after a request has been made to cease communications, and any contact at a debtor's place of employment after being told that the consumer cannot receive calls at their workplace. Required conduct includes proper identification, notification or rights, and provision of a verification of the debt.

"It's remarkable yet not surprising what people in financial straits will accept as unavoidable when they're dealing with debt collectors," Grant said.



"They're easy marks for aggressive collectors who think nothing of overstepping the law to stoke fear. It's vital that consumers know their rights, and that they have legal options to protect themselves."



For more information on fair debt collection visit GM Law Firm at www.gmlawfirmllc.com. GM Law Firm is based in Boca Raton, Florida, at 1515 S. Federal Highway, Suite 105.

