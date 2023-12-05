Chanukah Drone Show to Illuminate the New Jersey Sky

As a bright display of support for Israel and in an effort to combat the darkness of antisemitism, Friendship Circle and Chabad at Short Hills will light up the night sky with a captivating drone light show to celebrate the start of Chanukah.

Featuring dazzling Chanukah designs, the drone show will take place at LifeTown in Livingston, N.J. on Thursday, December 7, beginning at 6 pm. The event will include a large menorah lighting as well as traditional latkes, donuts and a Chanukah Gelt Drop. The show is being produced by Celestial, whose expert team has designed extraordinary drone light shows around the world.

"What better way to come together and celebrate Chanukah – the festival of lights – than by transforming the night sky with a cutting-edge technology drone light show," said Rabbi Zalman Grossbaum, CEO of Friendship Circle. "As a little light dispels much darkness, our hope is that these lights will help uplift, enlighten and inspire everyone, with continued prayer and good deeds for the people of Israel."