Chanukah Drone Show to Illuminate the New Jersey Sky

News provided by

Friendship Circle

05 Dec, 2023, 10:12 ET

Friendship Circle and Chabad at Short Hills To Celebrate Israel with Spectacular Chanukah Light Show

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:           

As a bright display of support for Israel and in an effort to combat the darkness of antisemitism, Friendship Circle and Chabad at Short Hills will light up the night sky with a captivating drone light show to celebrate the start of Chanukah.

 

Featuring dazzling Chanukah designs, the drone show will take place at LifeTown in Livingston, N.J. on Thursday, December 7, beginning at 6 pm. The event will include a large menorah lighting as well as traditional latkes, donuts and a Chanukah Gelt Drop. The show is being produced by Celestial, whose expert team has designed extraordinary drone light shows around the world.

 

"What better way to come together and celebrate Chanukah – the festival of lights – than by transforming the night sky with a cutting-edge technology drone light show," said Rabbi Zalman Grossbaum, CEO of Friendship Circle. "As a little light dispels much darkness, our hope is that these lights will help uplift, enlighten and inspire everyone, with continued prayer and good deeds for the people of Israel."



More information and RSVP @ fcnj.com/lights.



Great photo and video opp! Interviews with Rabbi Zalman Grossbaum and guests can be arranged.


WHERE:         

LifeTown
10 Microlab Road
Livingston, NJ


WHEN:  

Thursday, December 7, 2023, 6 pm

Friendship Circle of New Jersey provides support for children and teens with special needs and their families, as well as meaningful volunteer opportunities for teens. Friendship Circle's distinctive approach of pairing participants with teen volunteers motivates, inspires, and enriches everyone involved.

LifeTown is Friendship Circle's 53,000 square foot center redefining the landscape for individuals with special needs. Its recreational, therapeutic, and educational facilities, the first of its kind in the region, cater to the needs of children, teens, and adults.

SOURCE Friendship Circle

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.