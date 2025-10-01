Chaos Audio Launches Nimbus on Kickstarter, Raises Over $150,000 in 24 Hours

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaos Audio has officially launched its groundbreaking smart amplifier, Nimbus, on Kickstarter and has already raised over $150,000 in just over 24 hours. The campaign reached its initial funding goal in only three minutes, signaling strong demand for what is being called the world's first truly open, all-in-one instrument amp. The campaign is live now at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chaosaudio/nimbus-the-smartest-amp-ever-made?ref=429qhl.

Chaos Audio's Nimbus smart amp pairs powerful 70W stereo output with a companion app that lets musicians build custom pedalboards, load third-party plugins, and take full control of their sound. Nimbus brings the music studio home: a powerful 70W stereo smart amp that lets guitarists practice, record, and create with pro-level effects in a compact, all-in-one design.

Nimbus enters the market head-to-head with industry giants like Positive Grid and Lava, but with a distinct vision: deliver a powerful, expandable solution that solves key pain points musicians face with competing products. Unlike other modeling amps, Nimbus allows anyone to develop and distribute their own audio plugins, opening up endless possibilities for customization and creativity.

A New Standard for Practice Amps

Nimbus is more than just another smart amp. It combines powerful hardware with an open ecosystem designed to give musicians more control over their sound. Key features include:

Dual XLR + 1/4" combo inputs for simultaneous guitar and microphone use

for simultaneous guitar and microphone use 70W stereo RMS output through premium full-range speakers

through premium full-range speakers Full MIDI support , compatible with any controller

, compatible with any controller An open plugin platform , allowing third-party and user-created effects via the Chaos Audio Tone Shop marketplace

, allowing third-party and user-created effects via the Chaos Audio Tone Shop marketplace Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi for audio streaming, wireless control, and updates

for audio streaming, wireless control, and updates Built-in looper with up to five minutes of recording

Disrupting a Crowded Market

Whereas other amps lock musicians into closed systems, Nimbus provides freedom of choice. Guitarists can arrange and duplicate effects in any order, load community-built plugins, and even use AI-powered amp models for realistic tones.

"Chaos Audio was founded on the idea of giving musicians tools that are powerful, flexible, and affordable," said Landon McCoy, CEO and founder. "With Nimbus, we are delivering a music studio in a box that not only competes with but surpasses larger brands in functionality and openness. The fact that we hit our goal in three minutes shows that the music community is ready for something different."

Kickstarter Momentum

Backers of the Nimbus campaign are receiving exclusive early-bird pricing and stretch goal rewards as funding milestones are unlocked. With more than $150,000 raised in the first day, Chaos Audio is on track to exceed its ambitious targets and bring Nimbus to guitarists around the world.

Availability

Nimbus is set to begin shipping in Q1 2026. Musicians can back the project now on Kickstarter to secure early access and exclusive discounts: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chaosaudio/nimbus-the-smartest-amp-ever-made?ref=429qhl.

About Chaos Audio

Chaos Audio is an audio electronics company based in Panama City Beach, Florida. Founded in 2019, the company develops innovative tools for musicians, including the Stratus multi-effects pedal and a suite of audio plugins for both desktop and mobile. Its mission is to make professional-quality sound accessible to musicians of all levels.

Media Contact

Landon McCoy

President & Founder, Chaos Audio

+1 (850) 290-2033

[email protected]

Website: chaosaudio.com

