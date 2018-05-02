Chapman Perelman Foundation Proudly Partners with the Mayor's Office to Combat Domestic Violence and the Center for Court Innovation to Launch Groundbreaking Abusive Partner Intervention Programming

"We are proud to have partnered with the Mayor's Office to Combat Domestic Violence and the Center for Court Innovation over the past two years to help launch this groundbreaking abusive partner intervention programming," said Anna Chapman, President of the Chapman Perelman Foundation. "The analysis and recommendations recently put forward through this public-private partnership have led to a more enlightened way of approaching the complex dynamics involved in inter-personal violence. The rapid implementation by the City of the recommendations has been an example of public-private partnerships at their best. We are pleased to support New York City as a pioneer in addressing this controversial, yet important issue, and believe that the initiatives being rolled out by the Mayor's Office today have the potential to transform the lives of survivors of domestic abuse and their families."

CPF partnered with the Mayor's Office to Combat Domestic Violence, the Center for Court Innovation to produce a report which addresses the apparent lack of coordination, regulation and standardization of existing abusive partner intervention programs, as well as pervasive gaps in services. Together, CPF and the city helped create program roadmaps based on the findings of the report to improve New York City's capacity to provide effective services to abusive partners, to increase victim safety and support domestic violence survivors and their families, as well as provide a basis for reducing the pervasiveness of intimate partner violence in our society.

Since 2015, the Chapman Perelman Foundation has had a valuable partnership with the Mayor's Office to Combat Domestic Violence and the Center for Court Innovation to introduce abusive partner intervention programming.

In October 2015 , the Chapman Perelman Foundation supported the Mayor's Fund to host the first ever roundtable on Abusive Partner Intervention Programming.

From October 2015 to October 2016, the Chapman Perelman Foundation was involved with Coalition on Working with Abusive Partners and Interagency Working Group to help understand what was needed to produce guidelines on creating programs for those who cause harm to better meet the needs of both survivors and diverse communities. The foundation concluded that an expert consultant should be retained for a year by a neutral non-profit organization to conduct in-depth analysis and make recommendations.

In October 2016, the Chapman Perelman Foundation funded a year-long consultancy position, to be placed within the Center for Court Innovation. For a year, consultant Purvi Shah interviewed stakeholders from all relevant city agencies and non-profits as well as with perpetrators and victim advocacy groups to create a comprehensive report.

In October 2017, the Center for Court Innovation and Purvi Shah submitted the report to the Mayor's Office and the Mayor's Task Force on Domestic Violence for consideration in the FY 2019 budget. And in May 2018, the Mayor's Office announced that they will fund $3.3 million in programming as part of the first city-wide abusive partner intervention initiative.

About The Chapman Perelman Foundation

The Chapman Perelman Foundation, led by Dr. Anna Chapman and Ronald O. Perelman, provides financial and strategic support to innovative, early-stage initiatives. The foundation focuses on mental health and medical research, education, and environmental causes.

Prior to the work with abusive partner intervention programming, the Chapman Perelman Foundation has helped conceive and implement a groundbreaking public-private-academic partnership model that provides mental health services to survivors of domestic violence across New York City's five boroughs.

