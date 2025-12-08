CHAPPELL ROAN NAMED M•A•C COSMETICS GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move set to electrify the beauty world, M•A•C Cosmetics today announced Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Chappell Roan as its newest Global Brand Ambassador. Chappell will star in M•A•C campaigns worldwide beginning in 2026, with exclusive surprises and bold creative moments to come during her long-term partnership with the brand.

MAC Cosmetics x Chappell Roan

The Midwest Princess who breathed new life into curating onstage personas is taking on this new role with great admiration. "Partnering with M•A•C feels full circle. This brand has always made space for people like me; since day one they've embraced art, queerness, drag and self-expression." said Chappell.

Chappell's fearless self-expression and advocacy set the stage for this partnership. "I'm so excited to welcome Chappell Roan as M•A•C's new Brand Ambassador. She is one of the most exciting and powerful artists of this generation; a true creative force who uses beauty as a form of bold, emotional storytelling," said Nicola Formichetti, M•A•C Cosmetics Global Creative Director. "Chappell represents a generation that values authenticity, queer joy and fearless self-expression, which aligns perfectly with M•A•C and our mission of 'All Ages, All Races, All Genders.' Her love for her community, especially her commitment to LGBTQIA+ voices and rights, reflects the heart of what M•A•C has championed since the beginning. We're thrilled for everything we'll create together. Welcome to the M•A•C family, Chappell, you really are the favourite artist's favourite artist."

Aïda Moudachirou-Rebois, M•A•C Cosmetics SVP and Global General Manager, added: "We partnered with Chappell early on in her rise to fame, supporting her makeup artistry and vision for a few of her career-defining moments; and since our first interaction, we knew there was more ground to cover together. Not only is her story one of perseverance and grit, but she continues to electrify any space she occupies. I am overjoyed to welcome her to the M•A•C family."

Photographed by legendary photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh, Chappell Roan makes her debut on the M•A•C mainstage in a theatrical look starring her signature cloud-white complexion – complete with erased eyebrows and a Cool Teddy lip combo.

"Chappell's first M•A•C campaign is a modern take on androgyny that feels powerful, graphic, and unmistakably her," says Makeup Artist Andrew Dahling. "I drew from film-noir monochrome and 1930s military references and then layered in her signature high glamour. The stark white base and erased brows created a clean canvas for sculpted dimension, while the eyes were built with cool greys and deep blacks to evoke a moody, cinematic intensity. We finished with a custom chunky frosted-tip glitter lash that adds a playful, hyper-feminine contrast to the structure of the look, capturing the theatrical spirit Chappell brings to every transformation."

