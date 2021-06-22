ChapStick Launches Initiatives to Support American Heroes and Honor Longstanding American Heritage

WARREN, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As America's favorite lip balm for more than 135 years, American icon ChapStick announced today new efforts to honor and support some of the country's bravest heroes. Throughout the year, ChapStick will support the military and first responders through a partnership with Operation Gratitude, a nonprofit that connects Americans with those that serve to protect them. Additionally, the brand is rereleasing its limited edition ChapStick Classic Original lip balm with patriotic American flag packaging so fans can show their American pride.

To show its commitment to American heroes, ChapStick has committed $100,000 through both monetary and product donations to Operation Gratitude to support the organization in its mission is to forge strong bonds between Americans and the military and first responders in communities nationwide. The ChapStick donations will help fill and ship care packages to American heroes, including deployed troops, recruit graduates, veterans, military families, first responders and healthcare heroes throughout the year.

"At ChapStick, we believe in more than just nourished lips and actively support causes that are forces of good in the community," said Evelyn Furia, ChapStick Brand Director. "We are proud of our American heritage and honored to have the opportunity to work with Operation Gratitude with a shared mission of giving back to American heroes who have given so much for this country."

Additionally, ChapStick is teaming up with Paralympian Melissa Stockwell to serve as a brand ambassador this summer. An American war hero, Stockwell was the first woman to lose a limb in active combat and went on to become a two-time Paralympian, three-time World Champion and a Paralympic bronze medalist. An outspoken brand fan who always has her ChapStick on-hand, Melissa will help drive awareness for the brand while also serving up inspiration along the way.

"Anyone who knows me or follows me on social media knows that I am obsessed with ChapStick and that the brand has been a part of many key moments in my life," said Stockwell. "I am thrilled to team up with ChapStick this summer to encourage my fans to show their patriotism with the American flag lip balm and to thank the American heroes in their lives."

ChapStick kicked off the initiatives earlier this year through a partnership with the television show, Military Makeover with Montel®, airing on Lifetime TV, America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and help on the home front to members of the military and their loved ones. Through the partnership, the brand provided a day of pampering to the family of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Burgess, a wounded veteran who lost his right leg during combat and was honored throughout the series.

To learn more about causes the brand supports, including its work honoring American heroes, and to shop the ChapStick American flag lip balm, visit www.ChapStick.com.

About ChapStick

ChapStick, the lip expert, makes it a priority to help people care for their lips all year round. Originally created in the early 1880s, ChapStick is known today as America's favorite lip balm and there's a variety for every consumer need. As part of GSK Consumer Healthcare, ChapStick offers a variety of products and fun flavors that promote happier and healthier lips. For more information on ChapStick, please visit www.ChapStick.com.

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

About Operation Gratitude

Operation Gratitude's mission is to forge strong bonds between Americans and their Military and First Responder heroes through volunteer service projects, acts of gratitude, and meaningful engagements in communities nationwide. In March of 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four care packages to deployed service members in Iraq. Since its inception, the organization has given millions of Americans the opportunity to go a step beyond saying "thank you for your service" through hands-on volunteerism, lifting the spirits of more than 3.2 million deployed troops, recruit graduates, veterans, military families, first responders and healthcare heroes. Volunteers are the heart and soul of the organization. Through donation drives, letter-writing campaigns, craft projects, service projects, and other activities, the grassroots nonprofit is creating opportunities for citizens, in and out of uniform, to serve together, make meaningful connections, and better understand one another. In doing so, Operation Gratitude is strengthening communities across the country by building bridges between civilians, military, veterans, first responders and their families. For more information visit OperationGratitude.com, or follow us on Twitter at @OpGratitude.

About Military Makeover with Montel®

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

