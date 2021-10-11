ChapStick Uses Its Lips for Love on National Coming Out Day

WARREN, N.J., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a brand that believes in using lips to uplift others, ChapStick is proud to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community this National Coming Out Day through a partnership with the It Gets Better Project, a non-profit organization with a mission to uplift, empower and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth around the globe. To spread the message and the love, ChapStick is teaming up with LGBTQ+ influencers to share their personal stories today as inspiration for those on their journey to coming out and in celebration of those who already have.

ChapStick Love Wins

Throughout October, ChapStick will support the It Gets Better Project's social media activations for LGBTQ+ History Month and National Coming Out Day. The partnership is an extension of ChapStick's ongoing commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, following its first-ever Pride campaign that launched in June with the release of the ChapStick Love Wins lip balm, with 10% of sales of the product going to the organization. This year, the brand has committed more than $25,000 to the It Gets Better Project to help support its mission.

"At ChapStick, we actively support people and organizations that empower their communities to be their authentic selves," said Evelyn Furia, ChapStick Brand Director. "We share the It Gets Better Project's passion for uplifting and encouraging others to share their unique voices, and we are proud to be a partner that is helping them reach millions of young people in the United States and around the globe."

On National Coming Out Day, consumers can visit ChapStick on social media to hear stories of inspiration and support from the brand's influencer partners, as well as a message from brand ambassador and makeup artist, Matin Maulawizada. These brand partners each have their own poignant experiences and stories to share that ChapStick will help to amplify throughout October.

"As a ChapStick ambassador and human rights advocate, I am honored to be part of the brand's support of the LGBTQ+ community," said Maulawizada. "I am outspoken about the causes that mean the most to me, and to have a continued partnership with a brand that shares in that commitment to making a difference is inspiring."

Consumers can learn more about causes the brand supports, including the It Gets Better Project, and shop the ChapStick Love Wins lip balm by visiting www.ChapStick.com .

About ChapStick

ChapStick, the lip expert, makes it a priority to help people care for their lips all year round. Originally created in the early 1880s, ChapStick is known today as America's favorite lip balm and there's a variety for every consumer need. As part of GSK Consumer Healthcare, ChapStick offers a variety of products and fun flavors that promote happier and healthier lips. For more information on ChapStick, please visit www.ChapStick.com .

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

About the It Gets Better Project

It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Created in 2010 as the result of one of the most successful viral campaigns in YouTube's history, the It Gets Better Project provides critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ youth around the world by leveraging the power of media to reach millions of people each year. The project has expanded its origins in storytelling and media to include educational resources through It Gets Better EDU and reaches 18 countries outside of the U.S. through It Gets Better Global.

The project has garnered support from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with numerous celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Zachary Quinto, Mj Rodriguez, Josie Totah, and Gigi Gorgeous. More than 750,000 people have taken the It Gets Better pledge to share messages of hope and speak up against intolerance. Please visit www.itgetsbetter.org for more information, and join the conversation on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter at @ItGetsBetter; Facebook.com/ItGetsBetterProject; and YouTube.com/ItGetsBetterProject.

