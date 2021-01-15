Chapter 2 Club Launches to Support and Assist Women During and After Divorce

A timely new resource as more marriages fail in the Age of COVID

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapter 2 Club, a new digital platform featuring original and curated content to women in the midst of divorce, launches during a period where COVID-related divorce rates are spiking. According to Psychology Today, divorce agreements rose a staggering 34% in 2020 compared to last year.

The site features articles, columns, and live/recorded video workshops taught by therapists, divorce coaches, financial planners, lawyers and more - and designed to address the many distinct issues women face when moving through divorce. 

The company was founded by women for women, in part because there is a gender gap post-divorce: The National Institute of Health estimates there's a 27% standard of living decline among women and a 10% increase among men. However, advice available on the internet is confusing at best.

"The internet is overflowing with divorce information - much of it confusing, incomplete, or even inaccurate," said Chapter 2 Club Founder/CEO Matana LePlae. "What's been missing is a single organized and trustworthy place, where women can find solace and solutions."

LePlae, a marketing consultant and divorced mom, found some of her friends' breaking up during the stay-at-home orders, and remembered how overwhelming it was to go through her divorce eight years ago. With COVID and lockdowns making most face-to-face meetings impossible, Chapter 2 Club provides a safe space for women.

During the pandemic, LePlae decided to do something about helping and turned her blog for women going through divorce, which boasts nearly a 15,000 Facebook group, into a more comprehensive platform.

"I had a great support system of friends and family that I could see at the time of my divorce," said the two-time startup founder. "I couldn't imagine what it would be like to go through this now during a social-distancing world."

Chapter 2 Club has implemented an algorithmic smart search function where answering a few questions tailors content based on personal situations. 

Experts are interviewed weekly on topics such as co-parenting challenges, how to split up retirement assets, and ways to keep legal fees under control. Columns featuring Chapter 2 Club members provide a first-person snapshot of how to overcome divorce, and gives members a confidential forum to exchange ideas.

Chapter 2 Club's content and unlimited attendance at video workshops is currently free during their trial period. 

Along with LePlae's co-founder and sister, Malinee Churanakoses, Chapter 2 Club utilizes a vast network of vetted experts, and pulls from the experience of women who have gone through divorce. "We are built by women for women and feel it's important to create a place that's specific to the needs of women," said Churanakoses. 

Chapter 2 Club is like a group of your smart & experienced girlfriends who have already gone through divorce, helping you get through this breakup so that you can be stronger and prepared for your next life chapter. 

