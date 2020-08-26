Chapters Health Foundation Secures Funding for Medical Supplies, Unpaid and Underfunded Programs

Chapters Health System , one of the nation's premier not-for-profit, community-based healthcare organizations, provides bereavement programs such as children's grief camps, veterans programs, family grief centers at no cost to community members. Part of the grant will support these unpaid and underfunded programs.

"The strength found within the partnership between TECO and Chapters Health System and Foundation is compelling," said Adam Stanfield, Vice President of Development and Executive Director, Chapters Health Foundation "These two stalwart community-minded organizations coming together to serve and ensure the safety of the greater good simply cannot be scripted any better. We value our long-standing relationship with TECO and we appreciate their support very much."

About Chapters Health System

As a progressive leader and premier health system, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative home health, palliative and hospice care along with durable medical equipment and pharmacy services. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates: Chapters Health Home Care, Chapters Health Palliative Care, Chapters Health Hospice, Good Shepherd Hospice, Hospice of Okeechobee, HPH Hospice and LifePath Hospice, located in Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Martin, Monroe, Okeechobee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and St. Lucie counties. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. Chapters Health was certified for the third consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Tampa Electric

Tampa Electric, one of Florida's largest investor-owned electric utilities, serves about 780,000 customers in West Central Florida. Tampa Electric is a subsidiary of Emera Inc., a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

