Chapters Health Foundation Secures Funding of PPE Purchases for Healthcare Workers as COVID-19 Cases Rise

TAMPA, Fla., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state of Florida, Chapters Health Foundation is proud to announce it has secured funding for 2,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits thanks to a $50,000 grant from Regions Bank. Each kit includes an N95 mask, isolation mask, disposable isolation gown, shoe covers, cap, face shield and disposable gloves.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting medical supplies nationwide, Chapters Health System, one of the nation's premier not-for-profit, community-based healthcare organizations, is now in prime position to protect its team members, patients and their families.

"By ensuring the safety of individuals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic and addressing the quality of life of underserved individuals and communities, Chapters Health Foundation and Regions Bank make a formidable team in providing critical services and resources to communities need," said Adam Stanfield, Vice President of Development and Executive Director, Chapters Health Foundation "The valuable relationship we continue to forge with Regions Bank is quite significant. We appreciate the support and trust of Chapters Health Foundation as a partner to extend Regions' philanthropic reach throughout our communities served."

As a progressive leader and premier health system, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative home health, palliative and hospice care along with durable medical equipment and pharmacy services. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates: Chapters Health Home Care, Chapters Health Palliative Care, Good Shepherd Hospice, Hospice of Okeechobee, HPH Hospice and LifePath Hospice, located in Citrus, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Martin, Okeechobee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and St. Lucie counties. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. Chapters Health was certified for the third consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

