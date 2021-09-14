Chapters Health Foundation to Host Fourth Annual Rock the Dock Born to Be Wild Fundraiser

Rock the Dock is an ultimate high-energy tribute to classic rock n' roll with performances of legendary rock anthems. The funds raised at this year's event are slated for Chapters Health pediatric programs, which support the needs of children and their families facing serious illness and grief.

The pediatric programs include, but are not limited to:

Pediatric Palliative Care – the comprehensive management of physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs of children with serious illness and their families.

– the comprehensive management of physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs of children with serious illness and their families. Pediatric Hospice Care – Specialized pediatric hospice care provides support and relief to younger patients through integrated services that allow a child with a terminal illness to remain comfortable at home surrounded by loved ones.

– Specialized pediatric hospice care provides support and relief to younger patients through integrated services that allow a child with a terminal illness to remain comfortable at home surrounded by loved ones. Children's Bereavement Services – Chapters Health System's children grief centers are safe places for children, ages six to 18, to grieve openly and at their own pace.

"In addition to being an incredibly fun event, Rock the Dock makes a huge difference for families in our community by supporting pediatric hospice, palliative care, and grief programming for patients during some of life's most challenging moments," said Lara White, managing director of corporate banking at Regions Bank. "At Regions, our mission is to make life better - that's why we are so proud to partner with Chapters Health Foundation and sponsor Rock the Dock."

Taking center stage are special guests Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt of HGTV's "100 Day Dream Home." The talented couple from Tampa makes dream homes come true for clients and we're crowned winners of the second season of the hit competition series "Rock the Block."

Individual tickets can be purchased for $150. Sponsorships available starting at $1,500. Register online at www.chaptersfoundation.com/rockthedock.

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $5.2 million annually in charity care in order to continue to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services.

About Chapters Health System

As a progressive leader and premier health system, Chapters Health System is dedicated to delivering innovative home health, palliative and hospice care along with durable medical equipment and pharmacy services. Since 1983 as a community-based, not-for-profit organization, Chapters Health has provided choices, education and guidance through its managed affiliates. All offerings are provided in order to improve the patient/family experience well in advance of end-of-life needs. Chapters Health was named a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times and certified for the fourth consecutive year as a great workplace in the Aging Services category by the independent analysts at the Great Place to Work® Institute. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

