Chapters Health Foundation to Host Inaugural Duck Derby in Support of Good Shepherd Hospice

The event, previously scheduled in May as Derby Day and centered around the Kentucky Derby, was postponed until July due to indoor gathering restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Any remaining health guidelines in place at the time of the event will be observed.

All proceeds benefit Good Shepherd's Somers Hospice House and its unfunded programs including charity care, community grief services, children's grief camps and Chapters Health Valor Program.

"We couldn't be more excited about this opportunity to gather together in support of the Good Shepherd Hospice mission," said Paula Creamer, director of philanthropy for the Chapters Health Foundation in support of Good Shepherd Hospice. "We are so very thankful for the support from the Highlands and Hardee County communities and look forward to seeing everyone for an afternoon at the races."

With admission, guests can purchase rubber ducks to compete in qualifying races for a chance to reach the grand final Duck Derby. Admission also includes dinner, complimentary beer, wine, and dessert as well as a range of activities including rum and spirit tastings, a silent auction, and a derby hat contest. Admission is $60 per person in advance and $85 at the door. You can purchase racing ducks for $15 each or 4 ducks for $50.

For sponsorship opportunities, please call 863-583-3129.

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $5.2 million annually in charity care in order to continue to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services.

About Good Shepherd Hospice

Good Shepherd Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that supports more than 4,200 patients each year in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties as they face the challenges of advancing age and illness. Since 2008, the organization has been accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation's premier healthcare accrediting body and in 2017 was awarded deemed status.

SOURCE Chapters Health Foundation