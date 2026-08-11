Chapters Health System Announces Expansion of Care in Sarasota County

New Certificate of Need Award Expands Hospice Program in Florida

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health System, the nation's leading chronic illness innovator and largest nonprofit hospice provider, announced that it received another certificate of need to develop a Chapters Health Hospice program in Sarasota County in Florida. The award expands the organization's footprint and offers the chance to bring industry-leading chronic illness care to the Sarasota community.

"As an organization built on a central mission of taking care of patients and taking care of those who do, each opportunity we have to extend our services into new communities is another critical step forward as we help shape the future of chronic illness care for not only Florida, but for the entire country," said Andrew Molosky, President and CEO, Chapters Health System. "Our continued growth is the result of our dedicated team and outstanding leadership to build a strong continuum of care for those in need."

Chapters Health provides hospice care for more than 21,000 individuals each year across Florida through its comprehensive care model, which includes grief support, spiritual care, medical social work, and a robust volunteer program. Thanks to the support of the Chapters Health Foundation, the organization also provides more than $10 million in charitable and uncompensated care each year to those in need.

"The opportunity to expand care in Sarasota County is the realization of Chapters Health System's commitment to ensuring the highest quality hospice for every individual throughout the state of Florida," said Rhonda White, President of Hospice & PACE for Chapters Health System. "Being awarded the chance to open a program that will support Sarasota County is a testament to our demonstrated quality, service to the community, and expert team that has created a people-driven culture where employees thrive."

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its collective portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, Medicare Advantage plans, managed service organizations, technology solutions, advanced illness offerings, consulting, a philanthropic foundation, retail operations, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients and taking care of those who do. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, Fortune®, USA TODAY, Modern Healthcare, and others for being a top place to work. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Chapters Health System