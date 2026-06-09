Chapters Health System Awarded $150,000 Grant from the Golisano Foundation to Expand Inclusive Pediatric Hospice Care in Southwest Florida

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health System, the nation's leading chronic illness innovator and largest nonprofit hospice provider, has received a $150,000 grant from the B. Thomas Golisano Foundation through the Chapters Health Foundation to advance a groundbreaking initiative aimed at transforming pediatric hospice and bereavement care for children and families in Southwest Florida.

The grant will support the launch of "Advancing Inclusive Pediatric Hospice Care," an initiative designed to expand access to developmentally appropriate, family-centered end-of-life care, particularly for children with intellectual and developmental disabilities through the integration of a Certified Child Life Specialist and Hospital-Hospice Liaison at Hope Healthcare, a Chapters Health affiliate in Fort Myers.

"This grant is a critical investment to pilot a model that can be replicated across Chapters Health System's national network that will enhance program outcomes, improve patient and family satisfaction, expand clinical competency, and reduce hospital utilization to create long-term sustainability," said Andrew Molosky, President and CEO, Chapters Health System. "This allows us to build a more inclusive, responsive model of care that meets children where they are developmentally and ensures families feel supported every step of the way, fulfilling our mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do."

The "Advancing Inclusive Pediatric Hospice Care" initiative will directly address disparities in specialized pediatric services by expanding resources and introducing care approaches specifically designed for children and adolescents, including those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Services will also include psychosocial and emotional support through therapeutic play and counseling, anticipatory grief and bereavement support, and improved care coordination.

"Supporting the pediatric program at Chapters Health to expand inclusivity, enhance resources, and further innovations to improve the experience for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities allows us the chance to help transform care for families, " said Erica Dayton, Golisano Foundation Executive Director. "Working with Chapters Health, we can help develop a best-practice framework for pediatric hospice care that is tailored to children with intellectual and developmental disabilities."

To learn more about Chapters Kids, the pediatric hospice at Chapters Health System, click here.

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its collective portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, managed services organizations, technology solutions, advanced illness offerings, consulting, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, Fortune®, USA Today, and others for being a top place to work. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About The Golisano Foundation

The Golisano Foundation is one of the largest private foundations in the U.S. dedicated to making the world a better place for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Foundation is devoted to opening doors to opportunity, changing negative perceptions and stereotypes, and forging unprecedented partnerships to ensure individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities have pathways to personal dignity, independence, and the best possible expression of their abilities and talents throughout their lifetimes. Founded in 1985 by Tom Golisano—entrepreneur, philanthropist, civic leader, and founder of Paychex, Inc. —the Foundation "imagines the possibilities," advocating for families, fighting for their dignity, and giving people with IDD the opportunity to thrive in their communities. With more than $100 million in gross assets, it awards about $5 million annually to non-profit organizations in Western New York and Southwest Florida.

SOURCE Chapters Health System