Chapters Health System Finalizes Agreement with Housecall Providers

Affiliation Expands Vital Chronic Illness Care Programs in Oregon

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health System, the nation's leading chronic illness innovator and largest nonprofit hospice provider, announced today that the definitive agreement for Housecall Providers to become part of Chapters Health has been finalized. This partnership will significantly expand the Chapters Health System footprint in Oregon and bring new capacity to grow value-based services through Housecall Providers' extensive in-home primary care program, as well as their palliative care and hospice services.

"The finalization of our affiliation with Housecall Providers is the alignment of two visionary nonprofit healthcare providers that understand the importance of creating a continuum of services that will support patients, caregivers, and families across the chronic illness landscape," said Andrew Molosky, President and CEO, Chapters Health System. "Together, we will be able to shape not only the future of Chapters Health, but the direction of chronic illness care as we continue to innovate new ways to improve the patient and caregiver experience."

Through its mission of taking care of patients and taking care of those who do, Chapters Health supports more than 40,000 hospice patients across the country each year. Chapters Health's network on the West Coast also includes affiliations with Hospice East Bay (Pleasant Hill, CA), Hospice of Santa Cruz County (Santa Cruz, CA), Nathan Adelson Hospice (Las Vegas, NV) and Willamette Vital Health (Salem, OR).

"Just as our partnership will strengthen the value-based offerings at Chapters Health, I know that their extraordinary care model, best practices, and collaboration will help us enhance and extend our home-based care to support more individuals in our community," said Rebecca Ramsay, CEO of Housecall Providers. "Through our collective nonprofit mission and commitment to service, we can ensure that community-based care will continue throughout Oregon for decades to come."

Chapters Health is a nationally recognized organization with multiple awards for its outstanding employee culture, including honors for appreciation, purpose and values, work-life flexibility, and professional development, all based on employee feedback.

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its collective portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, Medicare Advantage plans, managed service organizations, technology solutions, advanced illness offerings, consulting, a philanthropic foundation, retail operations, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients and taking care of those who do. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, Fortune®, USA TODAY, Modern Healthcare, and others for being a top place to work. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Housecall Providers

For 30 years, Housecall Providers has delivered in-home medical care to seriously ill and homebound individuals in the Portland tri-county area. In recent years, the organization has expanded its services: palliative care now reaches Clatsop, Tillamook, Columbia, Jackson and Douglas counties; primary care extends to Marion and Polk counties; and hospice remains focused on the Portland metro area.

Their team-based, interdisciplinary approach goes beyond treating illness, it focuses on enhancing the overall well-being of each patient. This model of care has been shown to improve health outcomes, increase comfort, reduce healthcare costs and boost satisfaction among care teams. At the heart of Housecall Providers is a simple yet powerful belief: everyone deserves access to medical care that is delivered at the right place and at the right time. To learn more, visit housecallproviders.org.

SOURCE Chapters Health System