Chapters Health System Named as 2026 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health System, the nation's leading chronic illness innovator and largest nonprofit hospice provider, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"The opportunity to be named to the 2026 Best Places to Work in Healthcare list by Modern Healthcare is a reflection of the entire Chapters Health System and the effort our team members have made over the past few years to strengthen our culture as an integral part of our mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®," said Andrew Molosky, President and CEO, Chapters Health System. "As Chapters Health System expands throughout the country with our collective portfolio of brands and services that cover the chronic illness care spectrum, it is the people-driven approach that has allowed us to thrive from traditional models of care to value-based and managed service organizations."

Chapters Health System affiliate Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas was also recognized on the list of 2026 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners with the October issue of MH magazine.

"We are incredibly proud of our team members across Chapters Health, whose compassion and dedication make this recognition possible," said Nikki Romence, Chief People Officer, Chapters Health System. "This honor reflects the culture our people create every day through their commitment to one another and to the communities we serve. We are grateful to our employees for making Chapters Health a place where people feel supported, valued, and inspired to make a difference."

To learn more about career opportunities at Chapters Health System and the opportunity to change the future of healthcare, click here.

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its collective portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, managed services organizations, technology solutions, advanced illness offerings, consulting, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, Fortune®, USA Today, and others for being a top place to work. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

SOURCE Chapters Health System