Chapters Health System Named as a 2026 Top Workplace for Nursing

National Recognition from Nurse.com and Energage Highlights Exceptional Employee Experience

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health System, the nation's leading chronic illness innovator and largest nonprofit hospice provider, has been awarded the Top Workplaces for Nursing 2026 honor by Nurse.com in recognition of its commitment to creating an outstanding workplace culture that supports and empowers nurses. The Top Workplaces for Nursing is a national employer recognition award developed by Energage, the HR technology company behind the program, and Nurse.com, a community where more than 3 million nurses connect.

"As an organization driven by the mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®, this national recognition demonstrates our success in ensuring that Chapters Health is the premier organization for nurses to build and grow their career," said Andrew Molosky, President and CEO at Chapters Health System. "As we continue to innovate across the healthcare industry, it is critical that we remain focused on being an organization where nurses are supported and have the opportunity to help shape the future of healthcare for years to come."

Organizations were honored based solely on employee feedback gathered through the confidential Energage Workplace Survey. The survey measured the overall employee experience, including whether nurses feel respected and supported, enabled to grow their careers, and empowered to provide quality care. Winners scored significantly higher in key indicators of nurse engagement and satisfaction, and overall employee experience, when benchmarked against their peers using Energage's national data.

"This honor reflects the collaboration and commitment of thousands of team members across the country who have dedicated themselves to building a culture of appreciation, growth, and opportunity that enables nurses to thrive in a wide variety of roles throughout our organization," said Rhonda White, President of Hospice and PACE at Chapters Health System. "This foundation and the connection to our service-driven values creates an environment where nurses are empowered to make a difference for thousands of patients and families each day."

To learn more about career opportunities in nursing at Chapters Health System and the opportunity to change the future of healthcare, click here.

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its collective portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, managed services organizations, technology solutions, advanced illness offerings, consulting, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, Fortune®, USA Today, and others for being a top place to work. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org, like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

SOURCE Chapters Health System