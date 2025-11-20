Chapters Health System Recognized as One of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Aging Services for At-Home Care

Based on Employee Feedback for Second Consecutive Year

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapters Health System , the nation's leading chronic illness innovator and largest nonprofit hospice provider, proudly announced it earned a place on Fortune'sBest Workplaces in Aging Services List for the second consecutive year based on employee feedback.

Chapters Health ranked seventh among the 15 companies that were recognized for at-home care for 2025 based on survey responses from more than 200,000 employees at the companies found eligible to participate in the survey across the country.

"It's an honor to once again be recognized on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Aging Services List, as this accomplishment reflects our organization's dedication to our mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do," said Andrew Molosky, President and CEO, Chapters Health System. "We have developed a workplace culture that supports the growth of team members, both professionally and personally, creating an environment that allows them to provide exceptional quality and care for the patients, caregivers, and families we serve."

Throughout 2025, Chapters Health System has received multiple recognitions from national organizations such as Fortune and others for being a top place to work in healthcare, its purpose and values, and for work-life flexibility.

"It's truly special to receive this recognition from our team members," said Nikki Romence, Chief People Officer, Chapters Health System. "Our nearly 4,200 team members are the heart of what we do, and they have built an extraordinary organizational culture that is focused on leading with empathy, encouraging innovation, fostering collaboration, being service-oriented, while remaining agile to meet the needs of a changing healthcare environment. This commitment allows our team members to thrive, as we redefine the next era of chronic illness care."

About Chapters Health System

Chapters Health System is boldly innovating the future of chronic illness care through its portfolio of more than 30 different companies and programs, including the nation's largest nonprofit hospice network, PACE, value-based care such as CareNu, managed services organizations, technology solutions, advanced illness offerings, consulting, and more. Established in 1983 as a community-centered, nonprofit entity, Chapters Health has grown exponentially through its radical approach to healthcare that leverages a one-of-a-kind system to support patients, families, and caregivers across the country, while remaining grounded in the mission of taking care of patients, or taking care of those who do®. Chapters Health has been nationally recognized by Great Places to Work, Fortune®, USA TODAY, and others for being a top place to work. To learn more, visit www.chaptershealth.org , like us on Facebook or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

