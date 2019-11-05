Chapwood Investments, LLC Bolsters Management Team

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to build on its status as a leading financial advisement firm, Chapwood Investments today announced it has named investment veterans Ben Fujihara and Jeff Spears to its executive management team.

Fujihara becomes a Chapwood managing partner after spending more than 20 years at Morgan Stanley where he rose to the position of Complex Director in Dallas. During his tenure, Morgan Stanley recruited more than 100 financial advisers generating in excess of $85 million in annualized revenues, and a combined asset under management exceeding $18 billion.

Spears, a nationally recognized thought leader in the investment industry, becomes a managing partner at Chapwood and chief compliance officer of the company's new broker-dealer organization. Spears most recently founded and served as CEO of Sanctuary Wealth Management. He has more than 30 years of experience leading several national investment wealth management firms. He also authors the successful blog, "The Wealth Consigliere," and is a frequent contributor to a number of industry publications.

"This is the first of a number of transformative moves for Chapwood," said Ed Butowsky, who founded Chapwood more than two decades ago along with his partner Kim Sams. "Ben and Jeff are innovative thinkers who bring unmatched credentials to our firm as we move to accelerate our growth."

"I am ready to get to work for Chapwood," said Fujihara. "I am absolutely convinced that the freedom of the independent investment adviser model combined with a broker dealer is the future for the true entrepreneur. Chapwood is uniquely positioned to become a leader in this market."

"I am energized by the opportunity at Chapwood," said Spears. "While I've been involved with some of the industry's biggest transactions, I believe this part of the market holds a great deal of promise and value."

ABOUT CHAPWOOD INVESTMENTS

For more than 25 years, Ed Butowsky and the Chapwood Investments team have helped high net-worth clients by bringing clarity and understanding to their portfolios by targeting specific rates of return to meet their long-term needs. The firm is based in Plano, Texas just outside of Dallas.

