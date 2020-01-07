SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 20th anniversary, branding and design agency Character is launching a new company website today, complete with a fresh URL ( https://www.character.co ), new social handles, and a slew of case studies that showcase the company's international work. With burgeoning offices in New York, NY, and San Francisco, CA, Character's new digital presence better represents the agency's global client roster and will position the company for continued growth around the world.

Character Celebrates 20th Anniversary By Launching New Digital Presence - Reel

"This year is incredibly symbolic in Character's history. Not only is it our 20th anniversary as a company, but it's the second anniversary of having our office open in New York—both accomplishments that we are extremely proud of," said Myra El-Bayoumi, Head of Strategy, Character. "To honor this moment, yes, we've relaunched our website—but it's what it took to get here that is the real point of pride. We've built an incredible team of distinct minds from around the world, partnered with brands that are truly changing the fabric of our culture, and redefined (many times) our own best practice in strategy and design. Evolving our own brand to reflect this journey has been well worth it."

While Character has become San Francisco's leading branding and design agency, the company has also been building a formidable presence in New York to cater to demand. Led by creative directors Manuel Dilone and Virgilio Santos, Character's New York studio boasts full strategy, design, and writing teams that work with brands such as Netflix, Google, and EA, to name a few.

Commenting on the growth of the New York office, Santos said, "New York has been a particularly important market for us in recent years because of its rich branding history. The success of the San Francisco office really paved the way for us to establish Character here quickly." Added Dilone, "With our new digital presence and 20th anniversary, now is the perfect time to formally introduce the New York office to the world and to carry that momentum through 2020 and beyond."

To learn more about Character, please visit www.character.co or follow Character on Instagram ( @characterdotco ) and LinkedIn .

About Character

Character is a branding and design agency with studios in San Francisco and New York. Its team of strategists, writers, and designers define, create, and activate systems that change behaviors and power tomorrow's brands. Some of Character's fearless brand partners include Google, Instagram, EA, Netflix, Rothy's, and Oculus, among many others.

