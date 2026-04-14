CHARBONE Unveils its 2026-2030 Strategic Plan: A Transformation Towards an Integrated High-Value Industrial Gas Group

BROSSARD, QC, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHARBONE CORPORATION (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("CHARBONE" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, today announced the rollout of its comprehensive 2026-2030 strategic plan, marking a pivotal step in its evolution towards an integrated, global industrial gas group.

Building on a solid foundation in decarbonized UHP hydrogen, CHARBONE is embarking on a structured and coherent evolution of its model, aiming to expand its positioning to include UHP gases, specialty gases, and, in North America, UHP industrial atmospheric gases, to strengthen recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

A Clear Vision: Become a premium mid-tier player

CHARBONE is well positioned in a unique strategic space: more agile than the majors, more complementary to regional distributors, and strongly differentiated by quality, metrology, and traceability. The Company aims to meet the critical needs of high-growth industries, including:

semiconductors;





artificial intelligence and data centers;





advanced pharmaceuticals;





aerospace and defense technologies.

These markets demand impeccable quality, speed of execution, and security of supply; pillars at the heart of CHARBONE's DNA.

A Two-Pillar Strategy in North America

Growth will be based on a structured hybrid approach:

Pillar A – UHP & Specialty (High Margins): UHP Hydrogen (HyChem UHP™), Helium, Electronic Gases, and Specialty Gases.





UHP Hydrogen (HyChem UHP™), Helium, Electronic Gases, and Specialty Gases. Pillar B – Industrial and Atmospheric Gases (Recurring): Oxygen, Nitrogen, UHP Argon, CO2, and Industrial Blends, to build a stable revenue base and optimize logistics.

This combination increases commercial depth, customer loyalty, and financial resilience. Charbone intends to strengthen its presence in the Northeast and Pacific technology corridor of the US.

A Disciplined Operating Model: Regional Hubs and an Asset-Smart Approach

CHARBONE's priority is to continue the development and commissioning of the various phases of the Sorel-Tracy plant. This is our anchor and the foundation of our expansion into the North American market. CHARBONE's plan includes the deployment of 6 to 8 regional hubs in North America and internationally, enabling:

a reduction in time-to-market;





standardization of operations;





stronger customer relationships;





optimized logistics costs.

This hub-and-spoke model is a key lever for supporting growth while maintaining rigorous capital discipline in advance of additional industrial gases production capacity.

Targeted International Expansion: Europe and Asia-Pacific

CHARBONE plans to accelerate its global development with:

Germany : strategic UHP platform in Europe;





: strategic UHP platform in Europe; Malaysia: Asian hub for semiconductors and electronics.

Expansion will be guided by an asset-light approach, focused on partnerships and structuring contracts.

"At CHARBONE, we are not changing direction, we are expanding it with discipline. We started with one molecule: clean UHP hydrogen. Today, we are building an integrated platform of high-value industrial gases, tailored to the critical needs of the industries of the future. Our ambition is clear: to become an internationally recognized player known for quality, reliability, and speed of execution. We want to be a strategic partner for our customers, not just a supplier. CHARBONE is moving forward with a pragmatic, structured, and results-oriented approach – combining innovation, operational excellence, and financial discipline. The future of industrial gases is being shaped now and CHARBONE is ready," said Dave B. Gagnon, CHARBONE's Chairman and CEO.

About CHARBONE CORPORATION

CHARBONE is a developer and producer of clean Ultra High Purity (UHP) hydrogen with a growing industrial gas distribution platform. Through a modular approach, CHARBONE is focused on developing a network of clean hydrogen production facilities throughout North America and select markets abroad, starting with its flagship Sorel-Tracy project in Quebec. The Company's integrated model reduces risk, enhances scalability, and enables diversified revenue streams through partnerships in helium and other specialty gases. CHARBONE is committed to supporting the global transition to a lower-carbon economy by providing accessible, decentralized clean hydrogen and specialty gas solutions while supporting underserved industrial gas customers and accelerating the shift to localized clean energy. CHARBONE is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH), the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Visit www.charbone.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE CHARBONE Corporation