Charbroil Revolutionizes Outdoor Cooking with New Commercial Series™ and PRO Series™ Grill & Griddle Combos

COLUMBUS, Ga., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 75 years, Charbroil® has been one of the most trusted names in outdoor cooking, renowned for its groundbreaking products aimed at enhancing the overall customer experience. Charbroil is proud to unveil its latest innovation, the Commercial Series™ Grill & Griddle Combo, available exclusively at Lowe's. The series features the brand's new, modern look and sets a new standard in grilling versatility, value and performance.

The Charbroil® Commercial Series™ Grill & Griddle Combo unlocks endless flavor possibilities that are sure to satisfy the entire crew. Users can effortlessly swap surfaces and cook any meal, any time—from steaks seared to perfection on the grill to fluffy pancakes on the griddle or a smokey, charcoal-infused BBQ platter.

Featuring a cutting-edge modular cooking system, the Charbroil® Commercial Series™ Grill & Griddle Combo seamlessly transitions from classic gas grilling to griddle cooking in 90 seconds or less. Easily add irresistible, chargrilled flavor with the optional Gas2Coal® charcoal tray (sold separately). This single, multifunctional model offers flexibility at an affordable price while conserving valuable outdoor space.

"We take pride in delivering easy-to-use, versatile products so everyone can experience the joy of a backyard cookout," said Thomas Penner, President of Charbroil. "Why settle for a grill that only does one thing when you can have it all?"

The Charbroil® Commercial Series™ Grill & Griddle Combo comes in two (MSRP $449), three (MSRP $549) and four (MSRP $649) burner options, all suited to fulfill consumer cooking space needs. The 2-burner option offers 325 square inches of primary cooking space and accommodates up to 16 burgers, the 3-burner option provides 430 square inches of primary cooking space and can fit 25 burgers and the 4-burner option boasts 535 square inches of primary cooking space and holds 28 burgers at once.

Additional features of the Charbroil® Commercial Series™ Grill & Griddle Combo include:

Versatility to effortlessly transform into a gas grill, griddle or charcoal grill.

into a gas grill, griddle or charcoal grill. Powered by liquid propane gas , this grill heats up to 500°F in under 10 minutes and maintains even heat.

, this grill heats up to 500°F in under 10 minutes and maintains even heat. Heavy-duty cold-rolled steel griddle surface delivers even heat for optimum cooking performance.

delivers even heat for optimum cooking performance. Charbroil's patented Amplifire ™ cooking system prevents flare-ups, delivers even heat and cooks up to 50% juicier food.

™ prevents flare-ups, delivers even heat and cooks up to 50% juicier food. Cast-iron grates are easy to clean and rust-resistant.

The Commercial Series™ Grill & Griddle Combo comes with a 10-year burner warranty, a three-year grates/firebox warranty and a one-year all-other-parts warranty and is available for purchase exclusively at www.lowes.com. In addition to the Commercial Series™ Grill & Griddle Combo, Charbroil® also offers the PRO Series™ Grill & Griddle Combo, which features the same modular cooking system and is available at select retailers and at www.charbroil.com.

About Charbroil: Get more. Grill more.™

Since 1948, Charbroil® has been a trailblazer in outdoor cooking, consistently delivering products that enhance the entire grilling experience. Just like every backyard is different, Charbroil knows that every griller is different, and we celebrate these differences. That's what makes Charbroil the go-to brand for grillers to find the grill that's right for them—whether they prefer gas, electric or even grilling on the go. We're always developing new cooking technology to push the boundaries so that every flip, sizzle, and sear is even more delicious than the last time. Welcome to the cookout—where every meal is an adventure and the whole crew is invited. For more information, visit www.charbroil.com.

