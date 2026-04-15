Charbroil® Unveils New Campaign to Expand Versatility Across Its Lineup

"3-in-1 Grilling Starts Here" Highlights Multi-Function Grilling Capabilities as Consumer Demand Continues to Grow

COLUMBUS, Ga., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charbroil® today announced the launch of their new "3-in-1 Grilling Starts Here" campaign, reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering greater value and versatility for outdoor cooks. It highlights Charbroil's 3-in-1 functionality which combines gas grilling, griddling and charcoal cooking into a single grill across multiple product lineups.

Charbroil® 3-in-1 Grilling Starts Here Speed Speed

The campaign launches ahead of peak grilling season, reflecting evolving consumer preferences in outdoor cooking. As interest in griddling continues to rise, more shoppers are looking for versatile grills that offer multiple cooking methods without requiring additional purchases and Charbroil is positioning its lineup as a seamless, all-in-one solution.

"Grilling has traditionally forced consumers to choose between a gas grill, a griddle or a charcoal grill," said Tom Penner, Group President of Outdoor Brands, LLC. "Our 3-in-1 functionality eliminates that compromise, allowing grillers to cook all three ways on a single grill without sacrificing performance or space."

Charbroil delivers this versatility through a combination of built-in features and optional accessories, depending on the model. The brand's flagship grill, Pro Series, offer 3-in-1 capability straight out of the box. Other product lines can be easily upgraded to the 3-in-1 functionality with custom fitted accessories. While griddle inserts have become more common across the category, Charbroil's ability to incorporate charcoal cooking sets it apart. Charbroil is the first and only grill brand to offer all three cooking methods - grill, griddle, and charcoal - in a single unit.

The campaign builds on years of product development and is backed by consumer research identifying multi-functionality as a key purchase driver. It also reinforces Charbroil's position as the leading U.S. gas grill brand by unit sales, based on 2025 Yipit data. Developed in partnership with creative agency The Variable, it will run across streaming, social, digital video, and retail media channels.

Charbroil 3-in-1 grills and compatible accessories are now available at Amazon, Lowe's, Walmart, Charbroil.com, and other major retailers.

About Charbroil®

Charbroil is America's #1 Gas Grill Brand and part of Outdoor Brands, LLC, the outdoor cooking division of the privately held W.C. Bradley Co. Since 1948, Charbroil has been a trailblazer in outdoor cooking - delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that bring people together and elevate the outdoor experience. A leader in versatility, Charbroil offers its signature 3-in-1 grilling functionality, combining gas grilling, griddling, and charcoal cooking into a single grill. Whether out of the box or through easy-to-add accessories, Charbroil gives outdoor cooks the freedom to grill their way - without compromise. That commitment to choice drives the brand's promise: Get MORE. Grill MORE.™ Charbroil supports grillers of all levels - gas, electric, charcoal, or on-the-go - with products built for maximum value and versatility. For more information, visit us online at Charbroil.com or via social media on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kate Lis

Gear Communications

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703-939-7582

SOURCE Charbroil®