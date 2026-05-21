Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Market Growth to Accelerate Significantly During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Driven by the Launch of Emerging Disease-Modifying Therapies | DelveInsight

The Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease market is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing disease awareness and improved diagnostic capabilities. Advancements in genetic testing are enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis, expanding the identifiable patient pool. Additionally, the expected launch of emerging therapies such as IFB-088 (InFlectis BioSciences), Govorestat (Applied Therapeutics), Ignaseclant (NMD670) (NMD Pharma), ABS-0871 (Actio Biosciences), VCA-894A (Vanda Pharmaceuticals), EDK060 (Novartis), AGT-100216 (Augustine Therapeutics), and others will further boost the market growth forward.

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Summary

The total Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

CMT is genetically heterogeneous with over 100 implicated genes , yet the majority ( ~95% ) of patients carry mutations in just four: PMP22, MPZ, MFN2, and GJB1.

, yet the majority ( ) of patients carry mutations in just four: PMP22, MPZ, MFN2, and GJB1. Leading Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease companies, such as InFlectis BioSciences, Applied Therapeutics, NMD Pharma, Actio Biosciences, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Augustine Therapeutics, and others, are developing new Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease treatment drugs that can be available in the Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease treatment drugs that can be available in the Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease market in the coming years. The promising Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease therapies in clinical trials include IFB-088, Govorestat, Ignaseclant (NMD670), ABS-0871, VCA-894A, EDK060, AGT-100216,and others.

Discover the growth rate of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease market CAGR @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/charcot-marie-tooth-disease-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market

Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders: Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease is one of the most common inherited neurological disorders, affecting a significant global patient population. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is expanding the addressable patient pool and driving demand for effective therapies.

Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease is one of the most common inherited neurological disorders, affecting a significant global patient population. The increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is expanding the addressable patient pool and driving demand for effective therapies. High Unmet Medical Need: Currently, there are no approved disease-modifying therapies for CMT, with treatment largely limited to symptomatic management. This substantial unmet need is a major catalyst for pharmaceutical innovation and investment in novel therapeutics.

Currently, there are no approved disease-modifying therapies for CMT, with treatment largely limited to symptomatic management. This substantial unmet need is a major catalyst for pharmaceutical innovation and investment in novel therapeutics. Advancements in Genetic Testing and Diagnostics: The rapid evolution of diagnostic technologies, including next-generation sequencing and nerve conduction studies, has improved early and accurate diagnosis. These advancements enable better disease classification and personalized treatment approaches, thereby boosting market growth.

The rapid evolution of diagnostic technologies, including next-generation sequencing and nerve conduction studies, has improved early and accurate diagnosis. These advancements enable better disease classification and personalized treatment approaches, thereby boosting market growth. Robust Pipeline of Emerging Therapies: The dynamics of the CMT disease market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as IFB-088 (InFlectis BioSciences), Govorestat (Applied Therapeutics), Ignaseclant (NMD670) (NMD Pharma), ABS-0871 (Actio Biosciences), VCA-894A (Vanda Pharmaceuticals), EDK060 (Novartis), AGT-100216 (Augustine Therapeutics), and others.

The CMT field is evolving rapidly, with significant advances in genetic diagnosis and disease recognition, as per Sadaf Javed, Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight. International networks and patient organization partnerships are vital for progress, enabling collaboration and large-scale studies, Javed further added. Gene therapy, Javed said, shows promise but currently faces safety and targeting challenges; PMP22 silencers for CMT1A are close to being tested in patients.

Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Analysis

At present, no therapies have been officially approved for the treatment of Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease, underscoring a significant unmet medical need for effective, disease-modifying interventions.

Current management is largely limited to symptomatic care, including the use of analgesics, with no targeted treatment options available. This highlights the urgent necessity for innovative approaches in both diagnosis and therapy.

In response to this gap, several pharmaceutical companies are actively developing disease-modifying strategies for CMT.

Key players with publicly disclosed data include InFlectis BioScience, which is advancing IFB-088, a small molecule designed to restore myelination and enhance nerve function; Applied Therapeutics with govorestat , an aldose reductase inhibitor targeting metabolic dysfunctions associated with CMT; NMD Pharma with NMD670 , a neuromuscular junction modulator aimed at improving motor performance; and Novartis , which is progressing its gene therapy candidate EDK-060 to address the underlying genetic causes in specific CMT subtypes.

with , an aldose reductase inhibitor targeting metabolic dysfunctions associated with CMT; with , a neuromuscular junction modulator aimed at improving motor performance; and , which is progressing its gene therapy candidate to address the underlying genetic causes in specific CMT subtypes. Actio Biosciences is also contributing to the pipeline with ABS-0871, a TRPV4 inhibitor currently under Phase I clinical evaluation.

is also contributing to the pipeline with ABS-0871, a TRPV4 inhibitor currently under Phase I clinical evaluation. Preclinical findings in CMT2C models have shown promising improvements in motor abilities and mobility. The candidate has additionally received FDA Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations , emphasizing its potential to fulfill a critical unmet need.

, emphasizing its potential to fulfill a critical unmet need. Meanwhile, other early-stage programs such as VCA-894A from Vanda Pharmaceuticals and AGT-100216 from Augustine Therapeutics have entered Phase I trials, further strengthening the growing research landscape for this rare neuromuscular disorder.

from and from have entered Phase I trials, further strengthening the growing research landscape for this rare neuromuscular disorder. Beyond the major markets, companies like ENCell are exploring alternative approaches, including EN001, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy derived from Wharton's jelly, as a potential treatment option for CMT.

Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Competitive Landscape

Some of the CMT disease drugs under development include IFB-088 (InFlectis BioSciences), Govorestat (Applied Therapeutics), Ignaseclant (NMD670) (NMD Pharma), ABS-0871 (Actio Biosciences), VCA-894A (Vanda Pharmaceuticals), EDK060 (Novartis), AGT-100216 (Augustine Therapeutics), and others.

Applied Therapeutics' Govorestat (AT-007) is a novel, highly potent, and selective Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) under development for several rare disorders, including CMT-SORD. It is designed to penetrate the central nervous system (CNS) and offers a more targeted mechanism of action than earlier ARIs, minimizing off-target effects. The therapy has been granted Orphan Medicinal Product Designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as well as Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA for CMT-SORD. In May 2025, Applied Therapeutics reported comprehensive 12-month clinical outcomes along with new topline data from the 18- and 24-month analyses of the INSPIRE Phase II/III trial at the Peripheral Nerve Society (PNS) 2025 Annual Meeting.

InFlectis BioSciences' IFB-088 (icerguastat), also referred to as Sephin1, is a first-in-class, orally administered small molecule with a well-established mechanism and favorable pharmacokinetic properties, including the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and act on both the central and peripheral nervous systems. The compound shows potential for treating multiple demyelinating forms of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, such as CMT1A, CMT1B, and CMT1E, and is currently being prepared for a Phase II clinical trial in the US and Europe.

NMD Pharma's NMD670 (NMDP-08) is a leading investigational therapy targeting skeletal muscle dysfunction. It is a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of the skeletal muscle-specific chloride ion channel 1 (ClC-1). The drug is presently under evaluation in the SYNAPSE-CMT Phase II clinical trial, which was initiated in November 2024.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about clinical trials for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease @ Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Drugs

Recent Developments in the Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market

In February 2026, NMD Pharma announced that top-line data results from its Phase IIa SYNAPSE-CMT study evaluating ignaseclant (formerly known as NMD670) in patients living with CMT types 1 or 2 had been accepted for a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2026 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference.

announced that top-line data results from its Phase IIa SYNAPSE-CMT study evaluating ignaseclant (formerly known as NMD670) in patients living with CMT types 1 or 2 had been accepted for a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2026 Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference. In November 2025, Applied Therapeutics reported that, during a Type C meeting with the FDA, the agency provided constructive feedback on the submitted govorestat data and outlined the requirements to support a potential future NDA, and the company plans to submit another meeting request to further discuss the design of a potential Phase III trial for the development of govorestat in CMT-SORD.

reported that, during a Type C meeting with the FDA, the agency provided constructive feedback on the submitted govorestat data and outlined the requirements to support a potential future NDA, and the company plans to submit another meeting request to further discuss the design of a potential Phase III trial for the development of govorestat in CMT-SORD. In September 2025, CMT Research Foundation announced that it had funded Elpida Therapeutics to launch manufacturing of a gene therapy drug for CMT4J. The announcement came at the 2025 Global CMT Research Convention.

announced that it had funded Elpida Therapeutics to launch manufacturing of a gene therapy drug for CMT4J. The announcement came at the 2025 Global CMT Research Convention. In June 2025, Vanda Pharmaceuticals announced the first dose in the first in-human clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of VCA-894A, an Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutic, for a patient with a rare variant in the IGHMBP2 gene causing CMT2S.

announced the first dose in the first in-human clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of VCA-894A, an Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutic, for a patient with a rare variant in the IGHMBP2 gene causing CMT2S. In March 2025, Actio Biosciences announced that the first participant had been dosed in the Phase I healthy volunteer clinical trial of its lead program, ABS-0871, for the treatment of TRPV4-positive CMT2C.

What is Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease?

Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease is a group of inherited neurological disorders that affect the peripheral nerves, which are responsible for transmitting signals between the brain, spinal cord, and the rest of the body. It is primarily caused by genetic mutations that lead to damage of the myelin sheath or the nerve fibers themselves, resulting in impaired nerve signal transmission. Individuals with this condition typically experience progressive muscle weakness and atrophy, especially in the feet, lower legs, and hands, along with symptoms such as foot deformities, difficulty walking, reduced sensation, and balance issues.

Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. CMT is considered to be one of the most common of the 7,000 rare diseases affecting children.

The Charcot–Marie–Tooth disease treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease

Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease, Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease, Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease, and Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease Key Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Companies InFlectis BioSciences, Applied Therapeutics, NMD Pharma, Actio Biosciences, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Augustine Therapeutics, and others Key Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Therapies IFB-088, Govorestat, Ignaseclant (NMD670), ABS-0871, VCA-894A, EDK060, AGT-100216, ABS-0871, and others

Scope of the Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Report

Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Patient Population Forecast

Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Therapeutics Market Size

Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Pipeline Analysis

Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Size and Trends

Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Opportunity

Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease

Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand what are the latest treatments for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease @ Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Key Insights 2 Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 CMT Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 6.2 Market Share by Therapies (%) Distribution of CMT in 2027 in the 7MM 6.3 Market Share by Therapies (%) Distribution of CMT in 2036 in the 7MM 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes 7.3 Diagnosis 8 Treatment and Management 8.1 Treatment Guidelines 8.2 Treatment Algorithm 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumption and Rationale of CMT: The 7MM Analysis 9.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Total Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in the United States 9.4.2 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in the United States 9.4.3 Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in the United States 9.4.4 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in the United States 9.4.5 Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CMT Disease in the United States 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 CMT Patient Journey 11 Emerging Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Therapies 11.1 Key Competition Landscape Insight 11.2 Key Player Insight 11.3 Govorestat: Applied Therapeutics 11.3.1 Product Description 11.3.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.3.3 Clinical Development 11.3.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.3.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.3.5 Analyst Views 11.4 Ignaseclant (NMD670): NMD Pharma List to be continued in the report…. 12 CMT Market: 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of CMT in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of CMT by Therapies in 7MM 12.7 The United States Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of CMT in the United States 12.7.2 Total Market Size of CMT by Current SOC in the United States 12.7.3 Total Market Size of CMT by Emerging Therapies in the United States 12.8 EU4 and the UK Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Size 12.9 Japan Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Size 13 Unmet Needs and their Strategic Implications 14 Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market SWOT Analysis 15 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on CMT 16 CMT Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17 Acronyms and Abbreviations 18 Bibliography 19 Charcot–Marie–Tooth Disease Market Report Methodology

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