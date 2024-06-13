Charcuterie is Out and BBQterie is in: Reynolds Wrap® and ButcherBox Team Up to Launch the First-Ever "BBQterie Kits," Just in Time for Summer Cookouts

The two brands collaborated to create the ultimate summer grilling collection designed to help home cooks prep, grill and arrange delicious, barbecued food boards

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the charcuterie board craze, Reynolds Wrap® and ButcherBox have collaborated to create a limited-edition BBQterie Kit, the must-have summer grilling collection that reimagines traditional grazing boards and shows you how to host like a pro this summer! The kit comes with everything you need to make an impressive board and includes BBQterie tips to help you wow your guests all summer long. The first-of-its-kind BBQterie Kits are available exclusively online nationwide to purchase starting Thursday, June 13 for a limited time for $119 at ButcherBox.com (while supplies last). Grillers can also check out the free Reynolds Wrap BBQterie Guide.

The BBQterie Kits are packed with grilling essentials like Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Foil and ButcherBox high-quality meat ingredients, unique mouthwatering recipes and an original BBQterie guide, curated by charcuterie pro Emmy Rener of @SophisticatedSpreads and grilling expert Ben McGraw of @firehousegrub.

"Reynolds Wrap believes that you don't have to be a chef to grill like one. Our Heavy Duty Foil is the ultimate versatile culinary tool, and our newest collaboration with ButcherBox makes grilling even easier," said Sumita Ghosh, marketing director for Reynolds Foil & Bakeware. "We are thrilled to launch the very first BBQterie Kit, a new and fun way to enjoy delicious food at summer gatherings."

"As we head into peak grilling season, our collaboration with Reynolds Wrap offers a unique, inspirational twist on summer barbecue fare," said Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox. "Whether you are a host looking to elevate your grill gatherings or a guest looking to contribute the ultimate crowd pleaser, our BBQterie Box makes it fun and easy to share a meal with friends and family this summer."

Grilling and hosting a summer gathering can be intimidating! There's the shopping, planning, cooking and cleanup. But this kit has everything home cooks need to build their own BBQterie boards with ease, no matter their grilling experience:

Reynolds Wrap foil is the ultimate versatile summer grilling tool, making prepping, grilling and cleaning easier. Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil is a strong and durable foil which is perfect for the grill and heavier foods. High-quality meat ingredients: The humanely raised BBQ-style meat assortment includes: chicken wings, baby back ribs, premium steak tips, apple chicken sausage and all beef hot dogs.

Developed in part by an expert griller of @firehousegrub, each meat selection is accompanied by a delicious recipe for you to prepare at home. Simple instructions on how to create BBQterie boards: Viral charcuterie board sensation Emmy Rener of @SophisticatedSpreads created a guide to help you arrange gorgeous BBQterie boards all summer long.

For additional information visit reynoldsbrands.com and butcherbox.com and follow @reynoldsbrands and @butcher_box on your favorite social media platform for more on this kit.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN: Nasdaq) is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so you can enjoy what matters most. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help make mealtime easier with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage solutions. For more information, visit ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com and ReynoldsBrands.com.

About ButcherBox

The leading direct-to-consumer brand for meat and seafood, ButcherBox delivers 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef, free-range organic chicken, pork raised crate-free, and wild-caught seafood directly to consumers' doors. ButcherBox is the only B-Corp Certified meat and seafood company to source only from partners with third-party animal welfare certification. For more information, please visit www.butcherbox.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

