Chardan Capital Markets acts as Sole Placement Agent in $10 Million Securities Purchase

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chardan, a global investment bank, announced today that the firm acted as sole placement agent in Krystal Biotech, Inc.'s (NASDAQ : KRYS ) securities purchase agreement with Frazier Healthcare Partners for the private placement of 625,000 shares at $16 per share. The private placement will yield gross proceeds of $10 million.

"We're pleased to have partnered with Krystal Biotech to support the firm's efforts to continue its impressive research in dermatological diseases," said Jonas Grossman, President of Chardan. "Our experience in the space allowed us to find the capital needed to support this growth and we're looking forward to working with the team at Krystal to support future advancements."

Chardan has participated in advisory and capital raising transactions totaling more than $2 billion in 2018.

About Chardan Capital Markets

Chardan provides a full suite of Global Investment Banking services designed for emerging growth companies. Our full range of services includes capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, strategic advisory, equity research, institutional trading and market making. Headquartered in New York City, Chardan is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the following: FINRA, SIPC, NASDAQ and the NYSE Arca, Inc.

