Chardan Expands Equity Research Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chardan, an independent global investment bank specializing in healthcare, technology, SPACs and emerging growth companies, announced today that Brian Dobson has joined the firm as a Senior Research Analyst to launch Chardan's SPAC Equity Research product offering.

"We are very excited that Brian has joined our SPAC research team," said David Lenchus, Managing Director and Director of Research. "SPACs have become an increasingly popular way for private companies to go public. At the same time, the SPAC industry has been rapidly evolving. Brian's expertise will position Chardan as a thought leader through macro and stock specific coverage, helping investors stay current to changes in the regulatory environment, SPAC structures, valuations, and stock performance."

Mr. Dobson has more than 15 years of sell-side research experience. Prior to joining Chardan, he held senior research positions at Jefferies, Nomura Instinet, Lazard Capital Markets, and Susquehanna, where he was responsible for U.S. lodging, leisure, cruise line, timeshare, and lodging REIT equity research.

"We are thrilled to have Brian join our team," said Steven Urbach, CEO of Chardan. "Chardan is a long-standing leader in underwriting, advising and sponsoring SPACs as well as advising companies on SPAC M&A opportunities. Providing comprehensive SPAC equity research for our clients is a natural extension of the platform we've built over the past 18 years."

About Chardan

Chardan is an independent global investment bank specializing in healthcare, technology, SPACs and emerging growth companies. Our range of services include capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, strategic advisory, equity research, corporate access, and institutional trading. Headquartered in New York City, Chardan is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the following: FINRA, SIPC, NASDAQ and the NYSE Arca, Inc.

