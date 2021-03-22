Chardan Expands Research Team, Welcomes Managing Director and Director of Research

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chardan, a leading global investment bank, today announced that David Lenchus has joined as Managing Director and Director of Research. Mr. Lenchus will oversee the research team's growth, including both expansion into new sectors for research coverage and analyst development, and alongside Partner and Head of Healthcare Research, Gbola Amusa, MD, CFA, will focus on product strategy.



"I'm excited to see David take the focused research approach we've developed in disruptive biotech to guide Chardan's ongoing expansion, not just within healthcare research, but also in other sectors. Chardan will continue, but more broadly, in its vision of identifying companies that will generate exceptionally high long-term investment returns from creating and sharing in real value for society," commented Amusa.

Chardan Chief Executive Officer, Steven Urbach, added "We are delighted to bring David onto the team to focus on the continued growth of Chardan across areas of disruptive innovation. His expertise and proven track record in building a strong team of analysts will be instrumental in the evolution of our firm."

Lenchus joins Chardan with over 15 years and a breadth of experience across sectors.



"Chardan has established a reputation for cutting edge healthcare research authored by top-ranked doctors and scientists" Lenchus said. "I'm excited about growing our footprint with individuals in this and other sectors that offer our clients original and distinctive perspectives."

Prior to joining Chardan, he was Managing Director and Director of Research at BTIG, where he was responsible for building the firm's Research and Strategy business and oversaw a team of more than 50 equity research analysts and strategists across the U.S. Prior to BTIG, Mr. Lenchus was in charge of operations for the equity research team at Pali Capital, focused on product development and customer insights. Previously, he led business and sales strategy, leveraging CX innovation to pioneer startups into the U.S. market for the global tech incubator Gorann. Mr. Lenchus began his career in artist development at Columbia Artists Management Inc., managing the touring activities of major performing artists. He graduated summa cum laude from Carnegie Mellon University.

More about the research team can be found at: www.chardan.com/research

About Chardan

Chardan is an independent global investment bank specializing in healthcare, SPACs and emerging growth companies. Our range of services include capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, strategic advisory, equity research, corporate access, and institutional trading. Headquartered in New York City, Chardan is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the following: FINRA, SIPC, NASDAQ and the NYSE Arca, Inc. Learn more about Chardan: www.chardan.com

