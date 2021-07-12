Chardan Names Gbola Amusa, MD, CFA Chief Scientific Officer

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chardan, a global investment bank with a leading disruptive biotech practice, today announced that Gbola Amusa, MD, CFA has been appointed Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Amusa will retain the title of Partner and will move to Chardan's investment banking department from the equity research department, where he held the role of Director of Research and Head of Healthcare Research. In his new position, Dr. Amusa will have an instrumental role in advising innovative companies on capital formation strategies, M&A, and other transactions.



"Under Gbola's stewardship, Chardan's equity research department has succeeded in its vision of covering not just healthcare companies but entire verticals that can generate exceptionally high long-term investment returns, as exemplified by three Chardan analysts having been listed in the top 100 out of 6-7,000 Wall Street analysts for stock picking," said Steven Urbach, CEO of Chardan. "Gbola has been instrumental in Chardan's growth and successes in healthcare, particularly in guiding Chardan's research coverage into subsequently alpha-generative verticals like gene therapy, gene editing, RNA medicines, and disruptive oncology. With this new opportunity, he has the latitude to provide clients greater access to his insights and perspectives to help scale planned Chardan growth initiatives."

"I am excited to continue to help drive the next stage of growth and success for Chardan," shared Dr. Amusa. "Recent years have continued to show the importance of biotechnological innovations, particularly from Chardan clients, in addressing important unmet medical and societal needs. I look forward to working together with colleagues across Chardan's investment banking and SPAC platforms to help innovative clients actualize goals of improving patient, population, or other outcomes and thus capture value from a variety of substantial market opportunities ahead."



Dr. Amusa has roughly 20 years of experience in healthcare finance. He joined Chardan in 2014 to focus on identifying companies that will generate exceptionally high long-term investment returns by creating and sharing in real value for society. This goal has been achieved throughout his tenure in Chardan research, including in 2019 when he finished 2nd out of more than 6,000 Wall Street analysts in a TipRanks study on stock picking.

Prior to joining Chardan, Dr. Amusa was Managing Director, Head of European Pharma Research, and Global Pharma & Biotech Coordinator at UBS, where he oversaw 25 analysts, and ultimately finished as the #1 ranked European pharma analyst in the Institutional Investor (II) Survey. Prior to UBS, Dr. Amusa was a Senior Research Analyst and Head of European Pharma research at Sanford Bernstein. He started his career in finance at Goldman Sachs as an Associate in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group, where he worked on large transactions including the Amgen/Immunex merger.

Additionally, Dr. Amusa was previously a Healthcare Finance & Strategy Consultant working with governments, companies, leading foundations and think tanks. His views on healthcare have been cited by socially responsible investing (SRI), ESG and sustainability organizations like FSG/Shared Value Initiative, GMI Ratings and the ATM Index. Dr. Amusa earned his BSE with honors in biomedical engineering from Duke University, an MD from Washington University Medical School, and his MBA with high honors from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

About Chardan

Chardan is an independent global investment bank specializing in disruptive healthcare, SPACs and emerging growth companies. Our range of services include capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, strategic advisory, equity research, corporate access, and institutional trading. Headquartered in New York City, Chardan is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is a member of the following: FINRA, SIPC, NASDAQ and the NYSE Arca, Inc.

Learn more about Chardan at www.chardan.com.



