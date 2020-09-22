Charge Anywhere Releases QuickSale for Castles SATURN Android Smart POS Terminals

"Charge Anywhere's full featured cloud-based QuickSale POS software for Retail, QSR and Restaurants and QuickSale Terminal software can both be deployed on the Castles Smart POS terminals, providing the flexibility needed to support a wide range of merchants," said Paul Sabella CEO of Charge Anywhere. "With real-time remote updates and customization options to remotely manage acceptance of all major credit cards, PIN debit, EBT, gift cards, taxes, tips, surcharge, convenience, cash discount, custom tender types, and more, QuickSale is a powerful, feature-rich and flexible payment application."

Castles SATURN line of devices includes the SATURN1000F, an Android Smart POS Terminal with a 5.5" color touchscreen, contact and contactless EMV with PIN on glass and a high speed 2¼" receipt printer. Having the capability to be used as a countertop as well as a mobile device, the SATURN1000F is versatile enough to support merchants of all types, from retail to hospitality, enabling line busting, curb checkout/pickup and pay-at-the-table. An alternative to the SATURN1000F is the compact and highly portable SATURN1000-E, a sleek 5" color touchscreen, contact and contactless EMV tablet. Both devices support Wi-Fi and 4G LTE communications. The larger, SATURN7000 tablet offers these same features in a 7" screen format, well suited for QSR and traditional restaurant businesses, enabling ordering and paying at the table. All these units are supported by innovative communications and charging cradles as well as other accessories such as gang chargers and protective covers.

"Castles is very excited to partner with Charge Anywhere and help bring to market a quality solution that provides great utility and flexibility to Independent Sales Organizations (ISO's) and merchants of all types," said Winston Fong, Castles North America CEO. Mr. Fong anticipates "an excellent reception and adoption of this innovative solution among ISO's and merchants."

Charge Anywhere, LLC

Charge Anywhere® is a financial technology company providing solutions to banks, payment processors, merchant acquirers and merchants in need of contact and contactless EMV card present payment products and e-commerce solutions. Our QuickSale® Payment Suite and ComsGate® Payment Gateway Services provide integrators, developers and enterprises the applications, APIs and SDKs to enable in store, e-commerce and mobile payments that meet PCI security standards worldwide.

Castles Technology International Corp

With 25 years of marketplace experience, Castles Technology has established itself as a top global manufacturer of next-generation card acceptance hardware. Their goal is to create simple, smart and secure payment solutions that provide mobility and flexibility for a diverse range of SMBs in attended and unattended payment environments such as retail, vending, micro markets, restaurants, transportation, finance, lodging and hospitality. They are highly renowned in the payment industry for their products' high-quality engineering, and for their company's excellent product and solutions engineering support.

Castles' US headquarters are in Atlanta, Georgia, with global headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan. Castles has 11 regional offices across Asia, Europe, North and South America.

