Charge Expands Global Footprint To More Than 6,000 Locations In Efforts To Build First Of A Kind Premium Micromobility Servicing Infrastructure Platform

"The micromobility revolution is here — and Charge is keeping pace with the insane growth of this new mode of travel. We are laser focused on building a global infrastructure platform to service electric micromobility assets and provide industry-leading innovation to the space. Our expanded footprint, through our partnership with REEF, will enable Charge to grow in visible and desirable locations where electric assets are in high use," said Andrew Fox, Charge Co-Founder and CEO . "This partnership truly represents a major step forward in positioning Charge as a leader in the micromobility infrastructure space and is another step forward in achieving our vision to help cities and communities thrive by empowering the global micromobility movement with a seamless, 'smart,' green and accessible infrastructure offering."

"REEF's ecosystems are strategically designed to be the focal point of the communities they serve, and Charge's micromobility network offers game-changing solutions for optimizing urban transportation. We are thrilled to partner with Charge and see our collaboration as one example of how REEF Technology continues to activate urban hubs that serve the unique, changing needs of cities by leveraging our ideal locations across major markets," said Alan Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer at REEF Technology.

With this move, Charge expands its network to more than 6,000 locations of ready-to-install e-scooter and e-bike docking stations in an effort to address the significant shortcomings of the existing dockless micromobility rideshare services. Further, Charge actively continues its robust business development efforts to expand its network and increase servicing sites throughout North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

The Charge platform offers a turnkey, integrated hardware, software and real-estate service designed to enable cities to safely welcome transportation operators and implement a sustainable electric micromobility future. Charge's indoor, outdoor and pop-up mobile stations are designed to be compatible with most brands of e-scooters. The Company has engaged leading custom design manufacturer firm, Poitras Industries Inc. to manufacture its proprietary charging and parking smart-stations. In addition, Charge's proprietary mobile application will enable consumers to easily locate and use e-scooters and e-bikes by providing users with available real-time locations. The app will also be integrated with select rideshare platforms to identify available e-micro vehicles and their level of charge, providing users with a one-stop-shop for shared mobility services addressing a myriad of transportation needs.

About GetCharged, Inc.

GetCharged, Inc. ("Charge") is a micromobility company dedicated to building the largest network of electric charging, storage and service stations for e-bikes and e-scooters. The Company's docking stations will be installed in privately-owned parking garages, lots and spaces throughout major markets around the world, providing a convenient, safe and cost-effective space to charge, store and service e-vehicles, while reducing e-vehicle clutter on city streets and sidewalks. Charge has entered into numerous agreements with garage operators and property owners, securing a network of over 6,000 locations to install its docking stations. Charge is also developing a proprietary mobile application that will interface with its docking stations and provide users with available locations as well as real-time e-vehicle availability of partnered rideshare platforms. For more information, please visit charge.us, and connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About REEF Technology

REEF Technology is the ecosystem that connects the world to your block. By reimagining the role of parking facilities through technology-driven digital and physical platforms, REEF Technology creates last-block mobility and logistical hubs that serve the needs of cities, residents and businesses. Backed by SoftBank Vision Fund and MIC, REEF Technology is the largest parking network in North America, operating more than 4,800 parking facilities.For more information, visit https://reeftechnology.com/.

SOURCE GetCharged, Inc.

Related Links

http://charge.us

