Charge into Spring: Murf Electric Bikes Unleashes the Alpha ST

The latest e-bike innovation from Murf is the fastest ride in the Murf fleet

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Murf Electric Bikes , a leading innovator in the e-bike industry, proudly introduces its latest addition to the lineup: the Alpha ST. This cutting-edge e-bike is set to redefine urban commuting and outdoor exploration with its unrivaled performance, more convenient access and sleek design.

The Alpha ST features a unique Straight Bar Pass Thru design to ensure easier access, but also provides stability as the Alpha ST lives up to the Alpha family name as the fastest, most powerful cruiser in the Murf fleet. Boasting a single-speed configuration, a robust 750-watt motor and a high-capacity 52-volt, 20 amp-hour battery, the Alpha ST delivers unmatched performance on every ride.

Other key features:

Reach speeds of up to 28 miles per hour with ease

Effortlessly conquer any terrain with the 26" x 4" fat tire

Customize your ride with five levels of pedal assist

Stay in control with hydraulic disc brakes

Illuminate your path with the integrated super bright off-road headlight (18W 1080 lumens)

Choose between Class 2 or Class 3 operation for your preferred riding mode.

Effortlessly accelerate with the thumb throttle in Class 2 mode

Enjoy simplicity and efficiency with the single-speed configuration

Ride with confidence knowing your Alpha ST is backed by a comprehensive two-year warranty

Whether charging towards better surf breaks or exploring rugged trails, the Alpha ST is the ultimate companion. Its innovative Pass Thru Straight Bar design ensures seamless on and off transitions, while the integrated rear rack adds versatility for everyday use.

Murf Founder and CEO, Josh Jones, explains more, "With the Alpha ST, we're continuing our commitment to innovation and excellence. Our latest achievement with the Straight Bar Pass Thru represents the pinnacle of our efforts to push the boundaries of e-bike technology. We recognized that riders needed a more accessible option to be able to get on and off a bike easier while carrying items, so we're proud to offer our customers yet another cutting-edge option to enjoy as the weather warms up!"

Starting today, enthusiasts can secure their very own Alpha ST during the pre-order phase, which runs until April 2. During this limited time, pre-order customers will enjoy a special discounted price of $2,495, a significant $400 off the MSRP of $2,895. The official launch date is slated for April 3.

Learn more about Murf's full fleet of e-bikes and accessories, as well as what sets the Murf community apart, on their website or one of their nationwide retailers.

About Murf Electric Bikes

Founded in 2016 in San Clemente, CA, Murf E-Bikes is a trailblazing brand committed to revolutionizing urban commuting and outdoor adventures. Its e-bikes seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with sleek design, delivering powerful, yet comfortable solutions for cyclists of all levels. With an array of models tailored for diverse riding experiences, Murf E-Bikes offers approachable options and unbeatable customer service to all those looking to unleash fun. Learn more at https://murfelectricbikes.com/ .

Media contact:

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]

310-395-5050

