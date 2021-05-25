Charge, Stabilize, and Stand on Demand With PowerVision S1

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartphones have evolved to be compact digital powerhouses. Over the years, they have made the voice recorder, point-and-shoot camera, and telephone nearly obsolete. Applications have expanded the functionalities of these little devices to have the ability to scan documents clearly, measure various items, etc. Looking to power up a mobile device's functionalities even further? Check out this game-changing innovation. It offers an all-in-one solution solving stabilization, charging, stand, and protection needs in a compact format.

PowerVision S1

PowerVision S1 will be available for pre-order via Indiegogo and early backers will get access to exclusive rates.

Shoot Like a Pro

Be it livestreaming, vlogging, or capturing valuable memories in a concert or sporting event, PowerVision S1 has it all covered with its extensive photo and video functionalities. This all-in-one solution utilizes the smallest micro three-axis mobile phone stabilizer in the world. This means no shakes, no blurs, just perfection. Those who are a one-man team don't need to worry about being out of frame again thanks to the PowerFollow feature. This nifty device also allows users to enable gesture control to signal when to start, stop, pause & capture. It's compatible with livestreaming, video conferencing, and social apps. Welcome to a world of perfectly focused imagery on demand.

Mini but Powerful

The PowerVision S1 team was inspired to develop this product as "Mobile phones have become a modern-day essential and are portals for self-expression, advertising, and convenience. The development of these devices has been significant throughout the years and is the reason why some devices are now classified as obsolete. We thought about contributing to the improvements by creating an all-in-one solution for every device."

Stay 100%

This stylish piece includes a built-in power bank with pass-through wireless charging. Say goodbye to frustrating wires and welcome the extended battery life. No need to keep an eye on the device as it seamlessly sticks in place with its innovative magnetic connection feature.

The Perfect Companion for Smartphones

PowerVision S1 provides a complete system of mounting accessories, which provides stability and easy access anywhere and anytime. Add-ons include a phone case adapter, basic adapter, phone clamp, stick-anywhere mount, car mount, and tripod.

Feature Highlights

Pocket-sized.

Works with all mobile devices.

Pass-through wireless charging.

Incredibly lightweight.

Anti-shake stabilization.

Foldable.

Compatible with an array of mounting accessories.

Works with livestreaming & social apps.

About PowerVision

The PowerVision Group was founded in 2009 and is a company with a clear mission to innovate the future. It pushes the boundaries of possibilities, with the aim to change the world through innovative artificial intelligence. At the heart of the company is a corporate culture that prides itself on continuous learning, innovation, and technological excellence. PowerVision is the only company in the world producing aerial, water surface, and underwater robotic devices.

For more information, go to: https://s1.powervision.me and see the press kitfor more assets.

Media Contact

Lucie Simikova, [email protected] .

Related Images

powervision-s1.png

PowerVision S1

PowerVision S1

SOURCE PowerVision