Charge Testifies At New York City Public Hearing Supporting The Legalization Of Electric Bikes And Scooters

While many cities have embraced the growing micromobility trend to address current pressures on public transportation and congestion, the pitfalls of the dockless model, including cluttered streets and sidewalks, as well as the dangers of charging multiple units in residential buildings have also come to light.

Charge Co-founder and CEO Andrew Fox spoke at the invitation of Senator Timothy M. Kennedy, Chairman, Committee on Transportation and Senator Jessica Ramos, Member, Transportation Committee and sponsor of legislation to allow e-scooters and bikes in New York City.

"I have been an early supporter of the micromobility movement, and believe it holds promising potential, but that it needs to be introduced responsibly," said Fox in his testimony. "It's clear that the shortcomings of the dockless model are legitimate concerns for city planners and pedestrians alike. The greatest thing that this innovative and advantageous approach to alternative transportation seems to lack is the necessary infrastructure to bring chaos to order."

"As one of the leading trend-setting cities in the United States, New York City should be the leader in not only advancing this innovative transportation solution, but also establishing the necessary infrastructure to provide users and rideshare operators with a convenient place to charge and store unused e-vehicles while protecting the integrity of city streets and sidewalks, and keeping pedestrians safe," continued Fox. "Charge has the elegant solution that city planners and rideshare operators alike have been looking for to alleviate the concerns with bringing micromobility to New York and beyond."

Charge announced Thursday that it has selected Atlanta as the first US city to launch its electric scooter and bike charging, docking and service stations with more than secured 250 secured locations in the greater Atlanta metro area. In addition, Charge has already secured more than 400 locations for docking stations in New York City, adding to a growing network of over 2,500 locations throughout North America and Europe to address the significant shortcomings of the existing dockless micromobility rideshare platforms.

Charge's indoor, outdoor and pop-up mobile docking stations are designed to be compatible with most brands of e-scooters and e-bikes. Charge has engaged global engineering firm ARUP, in collaboration with Boyce Technologies, Inc., to design and manufacture the company's proprietary docking stations in Long Island City, New York. Stations are fully integrated with both the Charge mobile application and partnered rideshare platforms so that users can quickly locate and use available e-scooters and e-bikes.

GetCharged, Inc. ("Charge") is a micromobility company dedicated to building the largest network of electric charging, storage and service stations for e-bikes and e-scooters. The Company's docking stations will be installed in privately-owned parking garages, lots and spaces throughout major markets around the world, providing a convenient, safe and cost-effective space to charge, store and service e-vehicles, while reducing e-vehicle clutter on city streets and sidewalks. Charge has entered into numerous agreements with garage operators and property owners, securing a network of nearly 2,500 locations to install its docking stations. Charge is also developing a proprietary mobile application that will interface with its docking stations and provide users with available locations as well as real-time e-vehicle availability of partnered rideshare platforms. For more information, please visit charge.us, and connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

