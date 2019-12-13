Charge Up the Holiday Shopping Season With Unique Gifts From Mopar

The 2019 holiday season is here and for those looking to complete their shopping list for that special auto enthusiast, Mopar can assist with unique ideas from its "gift bag" of more than 500,000 parts, accessories, Mopar-branded gear and vehicle protection plans.

Mopar's portfolio features items to fit any budget for the favorite gearhead, ranging from gift cards to Mopar-branded apparel to performance parts.

Holiday gift shopping online is made easy at the brand's newly redesigned and customer friendly website: www.Mopar.com. From the home page, simply scroll down to find the "More To Explore" section to browse links to Mopar parts, accessories and merchandise/gear and Mopar Vehicle Protection plan information.

For the www.WearMopar.com section of the website, use promo code "FREESHIP75" at checkout to enjoy free standard ground shipping to U.S. locations this holiday season when spending $75 or more on branded merchandise. The free shipping offer is valid through December 31, so visit www.WearMopar.com for complete offer information and guidelines.

Here are some gift ideas from Mopar that will surely put a smile on the face of any auto enthusiast:

Mopar T-shirts (starting at $13.95): A wide variety of vintage or performance styles are available for men and women.

Gift cards: WearMopar.com gift cards of $25, $50 and $100 are available to shop online for Mopar gear and apparel.

Men's Omega stacked logo hoodie ($58.95): Featuring front pockets and a full-zip design with Omega M stacked Mopar logo embroidered on left chest and a large applique on the back.

HEMI® neon clock ($64.95): Featuring the Mopar Omega M and HEMI logos, this is a great time-keeping addition to the home, office or garage of your favorite Mopar enthusiast.

Mopar Enigma watch ($69.95): Wear this Enigma watch wherever you go and keep totally accurate time while looking stylish, elegant and sophisticated and showing your love for quality parts.

Mopar 426 Hellephant holiday glass ornament ($69.95): This stunning glass ornament is a replica of the 1,000 horsepower 426-cubic-inch Hellephant HEMI engine; made from 100% blown glass and every piece is hand-painted to be a completely unique addition to your holiday decorations.

Lifestyle carriers ($148-$575): Mopar offers a variety of lifestyle carrier options for most FCA US vehicles, including bicycle, ski, canoe, surf board, luggage and cargo carriers.

All-weather floor mats ($165): Protect the floor areas in your Jeep® Gladiator or Wrangler with high wall, bucket-style mats designed to provide maximum coverage and protection from wetness, snow, mud, dirt and grime. This four-mat set comes in black and features a terrain-style design and red Jeep logo on the front and rear mats.

Pet kennel ($190): Collapsible pet kennel – available in a variety of FCA US vehicle brand logos – keeps any pet secure while in the vehicle.

Trailer Camera Prep Package ($395) and Trailer Camera ($595): A whole new perspective is now available for your Ram 2500 or 3500 model. With the Trailer Camera Prep Package and Trailer Camera, customers get an auxiliary camera view right on the in-cab Uconnect system.

Mopar guitar ($309.95): This genuine acoustic, full-size guitar with a catalpa body and neck, maple fretboard and custom designed Mopar graphic on the front lets you play tunes in style.

Jeep Performance Parts (JPP): Tube Doors ($1,195), constructed of two-inch round steel tubes and available for four-door Wrangler or Gladiator models, enable a secure doors-off driving experience. A 5-inch JPP LED light kit ($475) and a JPP snorkel ($665) are just two of the many products available for the diehard off-roader who's been extra nice this year.

Mopar Vehicle Protection (MVP): Give peace of mind with a MVP plan. Options include Road Hazard Tire/Wheel Protection (starts at $390) with full repair or replacement coverage for all four tires/wheels damaged due to road hazard conditions and Maximum Care (starts at $800) factory-backed mechanical protection beyond the factory warranty on over 5,000 components.

"Hellcrate" 6.2-liter supercharged crate HEMI engine ($20,215): The Mopar "Hellcrate" engine can pull Santa's sleigh to the tune of 707 horsepower and is a dream gift for any performance lover. Use the Mopar "Hellcrate" Engine Kit ($2,265) for plug-and-play installation.

